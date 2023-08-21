Japan plans to move some residency applications online by 2025
Japan Times -- Aug 21
Applying for permanent residency or residence card renewals in Japan could become a bit easier as early as 2025, with the government planning to enable these to be done online.
Currently, those looking to apply for permanent residency are required to apply at their local immigration office.
The projected budget for the online system is around Y4 billion ($27.5 million), the Nikkei reported Sunday, and the Immigration Services Agency will include that amount in its budget request for the fiscal year beginning in April 2024. ...continue reading
Japan to require day nurseries, schools to block sex offenders from jobs
Kyodo - Aug 22
8 Types of Female Performers in Japan’s Pleasure District (Yoshiwara)
Linfamy - Aug 19
Japan's Edo Period (1603 - 1868) was an amazing time of peace, drowning in prosperity and splattered with hot juices of culture.
How to easily draw a self-portrait in crayon
Watercolor by Shibasaki - Aug 17
This is Shibasaki, your painting instructor. Today I would like to show you how to draw a self-portrait using Pentel crayons.
Japan PM tackles generated AI at Tokyo University
News On Japan - Aug 15
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited the University of Tokyo during his summer break to attend a lecture on generated AI programming.
Japanese universities losing battle with foreign rivals
DW News - Aug 12
A shrinking population, fewer foreign students, falling government support and greater overseas opportunities pose serious challenges for tertiary education in Japan.
Caught napping? AI detects student postures in class
News On Japan - Aug 11
A system has been developed that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to identify "human posture" and other characteristics to help improve classroom outcomes.
How to draw that animal easy and cute
Watercolor by Shibasaki - Aug 10
This is Shibasaki, your painting instructor. Today I will teach you how to easily draw that cute animal using watercolors.
What happened to the Japanese SOLDIERS after WWII?
Military History - Aug 10
On August 15, 1945, all the radio stations in Japan broadcast a message from Emperor Hirohito in unison. The entire nation awaited those words with impatience and feared what they might come to mean.
Japan’s Homeless Kids
Oriental Pearl - Aug 10
Kabukicho is one of the most popular places for tourists in Japan, but behind the bright lights and stores is a very dark secret. Since the coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of children have run away from home and come to Tokyo for refuge from their broken families.
Teacher uses illegal coco leaves to teach elementary students about drugs
News On Japan - Aug 09
A teacher in Japan has been dismissed for using coca leaves, a precursor to cocaine, as teaching material for third-grade elementary students.
Japan's museums facing storage crisis
News On Japan - Aug 07
Serious concerns have arisen over insufficient storage space for materials and specimens in museums across Japan.
Over 7,200 businesses with foreign trainees violate law: Japan labor ministry
NHK - Aug 05
Japan's labor ministry says it has found that more than 7,200 business establishments violated laws last year regarding their foreign technical trainees.
Online lecture | Japanese armour in Western collections and the invention of bushido
Royal Armouries - Aug 04
The Japanese word ‘bushidō’ simply means ‘the way of the warrior,’ and gained traction through Nitobe Inazō’s seminal work Bushido: The Soul of Japan of 1899.
Survey reveals ten percent boost for students with over 100 books at home
News On Japan - Aug 02
The results of a nationwide survey targeting about 2 million elementary and junior high school students have been announced, revealing that the number of books at home is related to the ability of students to provide correct answers.
Researchers say Japan exaggerated the story of 'Japanese Schindler' Chiune Sugihara
timesofisrael.com - Aug 02
Three years before the Olympics began in 2021, Tokyo was already developing the national image it would display as the world looked on.
