Japan plans to move some residency applications online by 2025

Applying for permanent residency or residence card renewals in Japan could become a bit easier as early as 2025, with the government planning to enable these to be done online.

Currently, those looking to apply for permanent residency are required to apply at their local immigration office.

The projected budget for the online system is around Y4 billion ($27.5 million), the Nikkei reported Sunday, and the Immigration Services Agency will include that amount in its budget request for the fiscal year beginning in April 2024. ...continue reading