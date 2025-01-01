Inspector fatally trapped in school lunch elevator
給食用エレベーターに挟まれ…点検業者の男性死亡 東京・江戸川区
By Staff Writer
TOKYO, Aug 22 (News On Japan) - An inspection contractor died Monday after being caught in an elevator installed at an elementary school in Tokyo.
Tokyo police report that a 110 emergency call was made at around 4:00 PM on Monday reporting that an inspection worker was trapped and unconscious in the school elevator used for meal distribution at Kagane Elementary School in Edogawa Ward.
The inspection worker, believed to be in his 40s, was trapped between the school lunch elevator and the wall on the second floor. He was confirmed dead at the scene.
The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the cause of the accident by interviewing school personnel who were present at the scene.
