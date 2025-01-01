Inspector fatally trapped in school lunch elevator

Tokyo police report that a 110 emergency call was made at around 4:00 PM on Monday reporting that an inspection worker was trapped and unconscious in the school elevator used for meal distribution at Kagane Elementary School in Edogawa Ward.

The inspection worker, believed to be in his 40s, was trapped between the school lunch elevator and the wall on the second floor. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the cause of the accident by interviewing school personnel who were present at the scene.