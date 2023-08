Japan to require day nurseries, schools to block sex offenders from jobs

, Aug 22 ( Kyodo ) - Japan plans to require day nurseries, kindergartens and schools to use a government system to confirm that those applying to work there are not convicted sex offenders, sources close to the matter said Monday.

The system, similar to Britain's Disclosure and Barring Service certificate, is now being discussed by a panel of experts at the Children and Families Agency in response to a series of sexual abuse cases by teachers and babysitters in Japan.

In Japan, the licensing for teachers and childcare workers is overseen by different government offices, making it difficult for authorities to prevent a person with a history of sex crimes from switching between professions involving children.

