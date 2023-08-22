Lawson turns to frozen rice balls to reduce deliveries
おにぎり「冷凍」のまま販売 狙いは“配送効率”客が温めも
Lawson started the test with six items at about 20 stores in Tokyo and Fukushima Prefecture on Tuesday. The rice balls on offer include grilled salmon wrapped in seaweed. Customers have to warm them in a microwave oven after purchase.
Lawson expects to cut down on costly deliveries because the frozen rice balls have best-before dates lasting about four months.
Lawson official Wakui Kazuhiro said, "We must develop a more effective delivery system by controlling logistics.
It is important to expand the frozen food options to items with sell-by dates of one day or less."
The company plans to introduce frozen rice balls nationwide in fiscal 2025. It also aims to expand the lineup of frozen food to other perishable products such as "bento" boxes or bread-based items.
