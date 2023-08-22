High temperatures forecast for much of Japan from September to November

Japanese weather officials forecast hot weather for much of Japan in the three months from September to November.

The Japan Meteorological Agency released its three-month forecasts on Tuesday. It says warm air is likely to cover areas near Japan because of the El Nino phenomenon that has been making cumulonimbus clouds near the equator very active, causing high atmospheric temperatures in addition to the influence of climate change.

Temperatures over the three months are expected to be higher than average in eastern and western Japan, Okinawa Prefecture and Kagoshima Prefecture's Amami islands. Temperatures in northern Japan are expected to be average or above average.

Temperatures in September and October are expected to be above average nationwide. Eastern and western Japan are likely to have more scorching days than usual next month and will see the mercury topping 30 degrees Celsius in October.

In November, temperatures are expected to be above average in Okinawa and Amami and remain average or higher in eastern and western Japan. Northern Japan is likely to have temperatures almost as high as usual.

Meteorological Agency official Umeda Takafumi says people may associate El Nino with low temperatures, but temperatures of tropical atmosphere will remain high, likely affecting Japan. He called on people to be on the alert for heatstroke.