Inequality growing again in Japan
Initial income—income received before payment of direct taxes and receipt of any social benefits such as a pension—worsened in the survey compared to the previous study in 2017 and inequality is almost on a par with the worst-ever level achieved in 2014.
Adjusted after redistribution, which calculates inequality following the payment of taxes and receipt of benefits, improves the Gini level significantly to 0.3813.
“Results show the redistribution functions (such as taxes and benefits) have a certain effect,” a ministry statement said.
The ministry conducted the survey using the Gini coefficient that measures inequality. The index ranges between 0, which is perfect equality, and 1, which is perfect inequality.
Japan scored 0.0057 for initial income on the Gini coefficient in the survey conducted among 8,042 households from July to August, 2021.
In 2017, Japan’s Gini coefficient was 0.5594 and three years earlier had been 0.5704, the biggest-ever inequality gap since records began collation in 1962
Average household initial income was 4,234,000 yen, which grew to 5,042,000 yen following redistribution. Among elderly households comprising people aged 65 and older, initial income was 1,247,000 yen, which grew by 2.92 times after redistribution to 3,641,000 yen.
Beer manufacturers across Japan are rolling out new products in anticipation of the alcohol tax revision slated for October.
The Bank of Japan’s decades-long battle to generate inflation driven by growth in demand and wages appears to have received little assistance from the recent bout of global inflation.
SoftBank Group Corp.-backed British chip designer Arm said Monday it has filed to list its shares on the U.S. Nasdaq stock exchange, with its market capitalization estimated to exceed $60 billion in what could be the largest initial public offering this year.
Prices for new condominiums in the greater Tokyo area jumped more than 50 percent in July from a year earlier.
Investing in the stock market has become more prevalent in the United States.
As you delve into the potent and fast-paced world of finance, there's no denying Japan's prowess and pivotal role in the global setting.
Competition is heating up in the Japanese market for remote control claw machine games after playing the popular arcade game on smartphones quickly caught on during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Japanese stock market has experienced an impressive upswing. Since January 2023, the Nikkei 225 index has risen by around 30 per cent — by far outperforming US and European stocks. The boom is driven by foreign investors, with Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffet’s Japan visit seen as a ‘stamp of approval’ for investing in Japan.
Japan suffered a trade deficit last month as exports sank for the first time in more than two years, dragged down by a slowdown overseas.
The yen plunged to levels that prompted Japan to intervene in the currency market last year. The yen's decline is due to the U.S.-Japan interest-rate divergence. The Japanese currency dropped to 145.93 per dollar, a level at which officials had intervened in September last year.
Sayuri Shirai, economics professor at Keio University in Tokyo, discusses Japan's trade data for July.
In Japan, an aging population has created a massive labor crunch in the country. Japan Inc., though, has found a solution in the problem itself: Hire older workers.
Honda Motor plans to ferry wealthy foreign tourists to less-traveled parts of Japan using the automaker's HondaJet business aircraft starting next year, Nikkei has learned.
As businesses cast their eyes towards expansive growth opportunities, Japan unfailingly emerges as a top contender.