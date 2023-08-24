N.Korea says spy satellite launch failed, will try again in October

North Korea has announced through its state-run media that its second attempt to launch a military reconnaissance satellite ended in failure early Thursday.

The Korean Central News Agency reported that the National Aerospace Development Administration launched the Malligyong-1 satellite at dawn aboard the new-type Chollima-1 rocket in the country's northwest.

It said the rocket's first- and second-stage flights were normal, but an error occurred in the emergency blasting system during the third-stage.

The aerospace administration reportedly said it was not a big issue in terms of engine reliability, and it would soon determine why the error occurred.