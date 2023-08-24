N.Korea says spy satellite launch failed, will try again in October
NHK -- Aug 24
North Korea has announced through its state-run media that its second attempt to launch a military reconnaissance satellite ended in failure early Thursday.
The Korean Central News Agency reported that the National Aerospace Development Administration launched the Malligyong-1 satellite at dawn aboard the new-type Chollima-1 rocket in the country's northwest.
It said the rocket's first- and second-stage flights were normal, but an error occurred in the emergency blasting system during the third-stage.
The aerospace administration reportedly said it was not a big issue in terms of engine reliability, and it would soon determine why the error occurred. ...continue reading
Treated water release from Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant starts
NHK - Aug 24
Abe's legacy of expanded police power
East Asia Forum - Aug 24
Shinzo Abe's long tenure as prime minister of Japan is notable for many reasons, but perhaps his most enduring achievements were made in the Diet where he led colleagues in passing several highly controversial bills sure to have an impact for many years to come.
Japan to release Fukushima water into ocean from Thursday
Reuters - Aug 22
Japan said on Tuesday it will start releasing into the sea more than 1 million metric tonnes of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant on Aug. 24, going ahead with a plan heavily criticised by China.
Former PM Suga opens door to "ride-sharing"
News On Japan - Aug 22
Former Prime Minister Suga of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has indicated his intention to advance discussions within the party regarding the legalization of "ride-sharing" in Japan, where private individuals provide ride services similar to taxis using their own cars.
The curious gush of Japanese cars in Russia
TFIGlobal - Aug 22
Unforeseen twists mark the aftermath of Ukraine war: Western brands deserted, Russian resilience emerged. Banned Japanese cars flood Russia, revealing global market dynamics. A tale of redemption and regrowth.
Camp David Summit: US, South Korea, Japan condemn China's actions, strengthen alliances
WION - Aug 19
US, South Korea, and Japan on Friday agreed to deepen military and economic ties. In a landmark summit held at Camp David, leaders of the three nations also made their strongest collective condemnation yet of China's "dangerous and aggressive behaviour" in the South China Sea.
Japan marks 78th anniversary of end of World War II with memorial service
CNA - Aug 15
Japan marked the 78th anniversary of its surrender in World War II on Tuesday (Aug 15). For the first-time since the global pandemic, a full-scale national war memorial service was held in Tokyo to honour those who died in the war. CNA's Michiyo Ishida reports.
South Korea, Japan and the United States to hold yearly trilateral meetings, joint military drills
Arirang News - Aug 11
South Korea, the United States and Japan are looking to make top-level meetings and joint military drills regular in a joint statement that's reportedly being negotiated, ahead of a meeting between the three leaders at Camp David next Friday.
Japan's national debt stands at 10.25 million yen per person
News On Japan - Aug 11
At the end of June, Japan's "national debt," which combines government bonds, borrowings, and short-term government securities, reached 1,276 trillion and 3,155 billion yen, the highest ever, as announced by the Ministry of Finance.
Tokyo's Shibuya deputy mayor resigns for calling assemblywoman 'pig'
Japan Today - Aug 09
The deputy mayor of Tokyo's Shibuya Ward resigned on Tuesday after facing criticism for mocking a female local assembly member as "pig" in an online workplace chat.
Japan's former prime minister meets Taiwan president, seeks stronger ties
NHK - Aug 09
During a meeting with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, Aso Taro, the vice president of Japan's main ruling Liberal Democratic Party, expressed his willingness to further enhance bilateral ties.
China breached Japan's classified defense networks, The Washington Post reports
NHK - Aug 08
A leading US newspaper says Chinese military hackers compromised Japan's classified defense networks three years ago.
Japan ex-prime minister Aso pays respects at former Taiwan leader's grave
NHK - Aug 08
Aso Taro, vice president of Japan's main ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has laid flowers at the grave of the former Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui, who fostered close ties with Japan.
Japan’s prime minister condemns Russian nuclear threat on Hiroshima bombing anniversary
South China Morning Post - Aug 07
Japan marked the 78th anniversary of when the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the city of Hiroshima, killing 140,000 people towards the end of World War II.
Iran’s foreign minister in first high-level visit to Japan since 2019
Al Jazeera - Aug 07
Iran’s foreign minister has met with top officials in Japan in the first such high-level visit in more than three years.
