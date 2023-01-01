China bans Japanese seafood after Fukushima wastewater release
中国が日本産の水産物を全面輸入停止に 処理水放出を受けて
The plant’s operator, Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco), pumped a small quantity of water from the plant on Thursday, two days after the plan was approved by Japan’s government.
Tepco said the release began at 1:03pm local time (0403 GMT) and it had not identified any abnormalities with the seawater pump or surrounding facilities. Live video showed engineers behind computer screens and an official saying – after a countdown – that the “valves near the seawater transport pumps are opening.”
Monitors from the UN atomic watchdog, which has endorsed the plan, were due to be on site for the procedure, while Tepco workers were scheduled to take water samples later on Thursday.
The discharge, which is expected to take 30 to 40 years, has caused anger in neighbouring countries and concern among fishers that it will destroy their industry as consumers steer clear of seafood caught in and around Fukushima. ...continue reading
News On Japan - Aug 24
A bear called "OSO18" that attacked more than 60 cows in Hokkaido over the past four years was exterminated on Tuesday.
The Guardian - Aug 24
Japan has begun discharging more than 1m tonnes of tainted water into the Pacific Ocean from the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in a move that has move that prompted China to announce an immediate blanket ban on all seafood imports from Japan and sparked anger in nearby fishing communities.
NHK - Aug 24
Tokyo Electric Power Company has started to release treated and diluted water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean.
NHK - Aug 24
The Japanese government has announced a North Korean projectile likely flew over Japan's Okinawa Prefecture heading toward the Pacific Ocean.
NHK - Aug 24
North Korea has announced through its state-run media that its second attempt to launch a military reconnaissance satellite ended in failure early Thursday.
East Asia Forum - Aug 24
Shinzo Abe's long tenure as prime minister of Japan is notable for many reasons, but perhaps his most enduring achievements were made in the Diet where he led colleagues in passing several highly controversial bills sure to have an impact for many years to come.
NHK - Aug 24
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is now using generative artificial intelligence at all of its bureaus. About 50,000 civil servants can use the technology.
Reuters - Aug 24
Chinese group tours are back in Japan but anyone banking on them arriving in droves and splashing around cash like they did before the pandemic is likely to be disappointed.
News On Japan - Aug 23
Income inequality is growing again in Japan and approaching a record level due to increase in the elderly and lower incomes among active workers, according to the results of a survey released by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.
News On Japan - Aug 23
Beer manufacturers across Japan are rolling out new products in anticipation of the alcohol tax revision slated for October.
NHK - Aug 23
Japanese weather officials forecast hot weather for much of Japan in the three months from September to November.
NHK - Aug 23
Japan's education ministry plans to offer financial support to help schools attract new teachers. The move comes as fewer people want to enter the profession due to its long hours and heavy workload.
CBC News - Aug 23
Narita airport, one of Tokyo's main international gateways, projects an image of efficiency and service characteristic of Japan's economic prominence. But beneath the surface, there is a long and troubled history of farmland being seized and lives being lost over the airport's construction and continued presence.
South China Morning Post - Aug 23
Hong Kong will impose an indefinite ban on Japanese seafood imports from 10 prefectures and publish the results of daily tests on other food from the country starting on Thursday, when Tokyo begins to discharge treated waste water from the Fukushima power plant.
NHK - Aug 23
A major Japanese convenience store chain has started selling frozen "onigiri" rice balls on a trial basis. The aim is to reduce the frequency of deliveries to its outlets.
Kyodo - Aug 22
SoftBank Group Corp.-backed British chip designer Arm said Monday it has filed to list its shares on the U.S. Nasdaq stock exchange, with its market capitalization estimated to exceed $60 billion in what could be the largest initial public offering this year.