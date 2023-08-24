Angels: Ohtani has torn ligament in right elbow, won't pitch again this season

The Los Angeles Angels say two-way Japanese star Ohtani Shohei has been diagnosed with a torn ligament in his right elbow and will not pitch again this season.

The Major League club made the announcement after a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

Angels General Manager Perry Minasian said, "We did imaging between games and he does have a tear, and he won't pitch the rest of the year."

The right-hander was a starting pitcher in Game 1 of the doubleheader, but left the mound after just 1 1/3 innings. The club initially said he had right arm fatigue.

This is the second time that Ohtani has suffered a torn ligament in the right elbow, following one in 2018. He underwent Tommy John surgery in October that year and did not pitch in 2019. He fully made a comeback as a pitcher in 2021.