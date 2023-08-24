Angels: Ohtani has torn ligament in right elbow, won't pitch again this season
大谷翔平が右肘靱帯損傷で投手として今季残りは登板せず エンゼルス公式HP
NHK -- Aug 25
The Los Angeles Angels say two-way Japanese star Ohtani Shohei has been diagnosed with a torn ligament in his right elbow and will not pitch again this season.
The Major League club made the announcement after a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.
Angels General Manager Perry Minasian said, "We did imaging between games and he does have a tear, and he won't pitch the rest of the year."
The right-hander was a starting pitcher in Game 1 of the doubleheader, but left the mound after just 1 1/3 innings. The club initially said he had right arm fatigue.
This is the second time that Ohtani has suffered a torn ligament in the right elbow, following one in 2018. He underwent Tommy John surgery in October that year and did not pitch in 2019. He fully made a comeback as a pitcher in 2021.
Aug 25 (ANNnewsCH) - アメリカ大リーグ・エンゼルスの大谷翔平選手が右ひじの靭帯（じんたい）を損傷していることが分かりました。
Angels: Ohtani has torn ligament in right elbow, won't pitch again this season
Trevor Bauer is a Japanese SUPERSTAR
22-year-old Japanese racer succumbs to crash injuries
Top 10 CBD Vape Pens of 2023: Reviews and Buyer’s Guide
Japanese sumo champion chases American football dream
The Hidden Side of Sumo Wrestling: Blood, Sweat and Tears | Japan Documentary
Japan loses to Sweden 2-1 in the women's soccer World Cup quarterfinal
Ohtani breaks MLB record in win over Giants
Keeping "Bull Sumo" Alive | The Last Bullfighters of Japan
Japanese hockey team leaves dressing room ‘sparkling clean’ after match
Japan, Spain roll into Women’s World Cup quarterfinals
Nihon University student arrested for alleged possession of marijuana, stimulant
Figure skating icon Yuzuru Hanyu announces marriage
Diving into breathtaking Takachiho Gorge, Japan | Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series 2023
Hinata Miyazawa hits double as Japan slice through Spain to top Group C
Japan bounce back with hard-fought triumph over plucky Tonga in Higashiosaka
