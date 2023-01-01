New concept Don Quijote store "Domise" opens in Shibuya
By Staff Writer
TOKYO, Aug 25 (News On Japan) - A new type of discount store "Don Quijote", also called "Domise", has opened in Shibuya, Tokyo.
The concept is "a store specializing in surprises" that goes beyond the norm. There is also a ranking corner for products with extremely long names, as well as “slippery products” that don’t sell well.
Inequality growing again in Japan
Income inequality is growing again in Japan and approaching a record level due to increase in the elderly and lower incomes among active workers, according to the results of a survey released by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.
Beer battles begin as tax revision looms
Beer manufacturers across Japan are rolling out new products in anticipation of the alcohol tax revision slated for October.
Will the Bank of Japan be Forced to Hike Rates?
The Bank of Japan’s decades-long battle to generate inflation driven by growth in demand and wages appears to have received little assistance from the recent bout of global inflation.
SoftBank-backed chip firm Arm to list on Nasdaq in over $60 bil. IPO
SoftBank Group Corp.-backed British chip designer Arm said Monday it has filed to list its shares on the U.S. Nasdaq stock exchange, with its market capitalization estimated to exceed $60 billion in what could be the largest initial public offering this year.
New condo prices in greater Tokyo surge over 50% in July
Prices for new condominiums in the greater Tokyo area jumped more than 50 percent in July from a year earlier.
The Rising Trend: Why More and More People Are Investing in the Stock Market in the US
Investing in the stock market has become more prevalent in the United States.
Exploring Japan's Forex Trading Impact on Global Economy
As you delve into the potent and fast-paced world of finance, there's no denying Japan's prowess and pivotal role in the global setting.
Competition heats up in Japan's remote control claw game market
Competition is heating up in the Japanese market for remote control claw machine games after playing the popular arcade game on smartphones quickly caught on during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Japanese stock market miracle more financial than real
The Japanese stock market has experienced an impressive upswing. Since January 2023, the Nikkei 225 index has risen by around 30 per cent — by far outperforming US and European stocks. The boom is driven by foreign investors, with Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffet’s Japan visit seen as a ‘stamp of approval’ for investing in Japan.
Japan hit by trade deficit in July
Japan suffered a trade deficit last month as exports sank for the first time in more than two years, dragged down by a slowdown overseas.
Japanese yen slumps to 2023 lows
The yen plunged to levels that prompted Japan to intervene in the currency market last year. The yen's decline is due to the U.S.-Japan interest-rate divergence. The Japanese currency dropped to 145.93 per dollar, a level at which officials had intervened in September last year.
Professor discusses what's behind Japan's weak exports
Sayuri Shirai, economics professor at Keio University in Tokyo, discusses Japan's trade data for July.
LFiとcLFiトークンがLYOTRADEとLBankデビュー：分散型ネットワークの躍進
LFiエコシステムトークンのLFiとcLFiは、USDTとの取引ペアとしてLYOTRADEとLBankに上場されました。
Japan's labor crunch is so acute that companies are hiring 70-year-olds
In Japan, an aging population has created a massive labor crunch in the country. Japan Inc., though, has found a solution in the problem itself: Hire older workers.
HondaJet to fly wealthy tourists to less-traveled Japan
Honda Motor plans to ferry wealthy foreign tourists to less-traveled parts of Japan using the automaker's HondaJet business aircraft starting next year, Nikkei has learned.
