Knife-wielding "Kung Fu" man pleads with police to shoot him

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, the man approached a female police officer stationed in front of a police box at around 5:30 am and called out "Excuse me" while taking a knife from his backpack, pointing it at the female officer's face.

The man was dressed in black holding a 15cm-bladed knife, assuming a Kung Fu-like stance.

The suspect, a self-proclaimed unemployed individual, was arrested for offenses including violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law.