Knife-wielding "Kung Fu" man pleads with police to shoot him
By Staff Writer
TOKYO, Aug 25 (News On Japan) - Footage captured Thursday morning near Ikebukuro Station in Tokyo shows several police officers surrounding a man wielding a knife.
According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, the man approached a female police officer stationed in front of a police box at around 5:30 am and called out "Excuse me" while taking a knife from his backpack, pointing it at the female officer's face.
The man was dressed in black holding a 15cm-bladed knife, assuming a Kung Fu-like stance.
The suspect, a self-proclaimed unemployed individual, was arrested for offenses including violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law.
"Ninja Bear" finally exterminated after more than 60 cow attacks
A bear called "OSO18" that attacked more than 60 cows in Hokkaido over the past four years was exterminated on Tuesday.
Japanese farmer has fought for decades to stay on his ancestral land in the middle of Narita airport
Narita airport, one of Tokyo's main international gateways, projects an image of efficiency and service characteristic of Japan's economic prominence. But beneath the surface, there is a long and troubled history of farmland being seized and lives being lost over the airport's construction and continued presence.
Inspector fatally trapped in school lunch elevator
An inspection contractor died Monday after being caught in an elevator installed at an elementary school in Tokyo.
How to Avoid a Sexless Relationship with a Japanese Wife
For married men, making love to their wives is like making love to a relative or their mom. That's why many married Japanese men can't have sex with their wives.
Idol singer reveals she is a single mother
Idol performer Nagisa Fujisaki has revealed on nationwide TV that she is the single mother of two young children.
Cyclist arrested for promising teen driver forgiveness if she 'makes amends physically'
A 50-year-old Tokyo man has been arrested after he coerced a teen-age driver into sex as "payback" after she damaged his bicycle in a collision.
2 men report to police over DJ Soda groping case
Two 20-year-old men surrendered to police Monday in connection with an incident where popular South Korean artist DJ Soda was allegedly groped by attendees at a recent music event in Japan, according to investigative sources.
How Japanese Elders Feel About Foreigners Living In Japan
Today's interview is about Japanese elders, and how they feel about foreigners living in Japan.
Woman arrested for leaving newborn son in toilet bowl where he drowned
Police in Osaka have arrested a 34-year-old woman on suspicion of murder after she gave birth to a son in the toilet of an izakaya (Japanese-style pub) and left him in the toilet bowl where he drowned.
Brazilian man indicted over alleged murder of wife and daughter in Japan
Prosecutors in Brazil have indicted a man for allegedly murdering his wife and daughter in Japan before fleeing to his home country.
Actress Go So Young receives backlash for posting her Japanese trip photos
Actress Go So Young is receiving backlash after her careless social media posting.
Why Japanese Women Hold Solo Weddings!?
Recently in Japan, women have been taking part in solo weddings, which is when a woman takes wedding photos alone without a husband like real wedding photos.
Mother stabs 2-year-old daughter multiple times in Saitama home
A 31-year-old mother has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly stabbing her 2-year-old daughter multiple times in the chest with a knife at their home in Saitama City.
Mourners mark 38th anniversary of Japan's deadliest air disaster
Mourners have gathered to remember the victims of Japan's deadliest ever plane crash. Thirty-eight years ago to the day on Saturday, 520 passengers and crews were killed when a Japan Airlines jumbo jet crashed into a mountain ridge in Gunma Prefecture, north of Tokyo.
Man plows car into Shizuoka festival crowd injuring 3 people
Police have arrested a male driver on suspicion of attempted murder after driving his car into a pedestrian zone of a summer festival in Shizuoka City on Friday evening, injuring three people.
