Glory for 90kg watermelon!

This year's heaviest watermelon didn't quite reach previous highs of over 100 kilograms, but did come in at an impressive 90.6 kilograms.

The victorious watermelon belongs to Mr. Tadamitsu Saito, who didn't think he could win. "What a surprise! I struggled a lot with watering in August. I was aiming for 100 kilograms, but I'm just happy it grew this big."

Despite its enormous size, the watermelon exhibited in the contest belongs to the "Carolina Cross" variety, which is used for fertilizer and ornamental purposes and grows much larger than edible watermelons.

As for its contents, it has reddish-colored flesh with a space in the middle. Regarding its taste, according to JA Akita Furusato, "It's edible, but not very sweet." The sweetness is considerably lower compared to edible watermelons.

The giant watermelons will be displayed in local aquariums and will also be given as food to the polar bears, Gota and Yuki, as part of their diet.