Glory for 90kg watermelon!
This year's heaviest watermelon didn't quite reach previous highs of over 100 kilograms, but did come in at an impressive 90.6 kilograms.
The victorious watermelon belongs to Mr. Tadamitsu Saito, who didn't think he could win. "What a surprise! I struggled a lot with watering in August. I was aiming for 100 kilograms, but I'm just happy it grew this big."
Despite its enormous size, the watermelon exhibited in the contest belongs to the "Carolina Cross" variety, which is used for fertilizer and ornamental purposes and grows much larger than edible watermelons.
As for its contents, it has reddish-colored flesh with a space in the middle. Regarding its taste, according to JA Akita Furusato, "It's edible, but not very sweet." The sweetness is considerably lower compared to edible watermelons.
The giant watermelons will be displayed in local aquariums and will also be given as food to the polar bears, Gota and Yuki, as part of their diet.
News On Japan - Aug 26
Watermelons are pitted against each other by weight in the "Jumbo Watermelon Contest" held every year in Yokote City, which boasts the highest watermelon production in Akita Prefecture.
News On Japan - Aug 26
Starting from October 1, you will be able to reserve reserved seats on crowded holiday Shinkansen trains up to 1 year in advance.
News On Japan - Aug 25
In anticipation of the resumption of traditional whale and dolphin hunts in Wakayama, the Maritime Safety Agency has been conducted training to thwart anti-whaling groups.
News On Japan - Aug 25
Footage captured Thursday morning near Ikebukuro Station in Tokyo shows several police officers surrounding a man wielding a knife.
NHK - Aug 25
The International Atomic Energy Agency has launched a website to share real-time monitoring data on the release of treated and diluted water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean.
News On Japan - Aug 25
The number of students in elementary and junior high schools in Japan has reached an all-time low due to declining birthrates, a new survey reveals.
News On Japan - Aug 25
The latest video of Fantasy Springs, a new area at Tokyo DisneySea scheduled to open next spring, has been released.
News On Japan - Aug 25
A new type of discount store "Don Quijote", also called "Domise", has opened in Shibuya, Tokyo.
News On Japan - Aug 24
A bear called "OSO18" that attacked more than 60 cows in Hokkaido over the past four years was exterminated on Tuesday.
The Guardian - Aug 24
Japan has begun discharging more than 1m tonnes of tainted water into the Pacific Ocean from the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in a move that has move that prompted China to announce an immediate blanket ban on all seafood imports from Japan and sparked anger in nearby fishing communities.
NHK - Aug 24
Tokyo Electric Power Company has started to release treated and diluted water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean.
NHK - Aug 24
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is now using generative artificial intelligence at all of its bureaus. About 50,000 civil servants can use the technology.
NHK - Aug 24
The Japanese government has announced a North Korean projectile likely flew over Japan's Okinawa Prefecture heading toward the Pacific Ocean.
NHK - Aug 24
North Korea has announced through its state-run media that its second attempt to launch a military reconnaissance satellite ended in failure early Thursday.
East Asia Forum - Aug 24
Shinzo Abe's long tenure as prime minister of Japan is notable for many reasons, but perhaps his most enduring achievements were made in the Diet where he led colleagues in passing several highly controversial bills sure to have an impact for many years to come.
Reuters - Aug 24
Chinese group tours are back in Japan but anyone banking on them arriving in droves and splashing around cash like they did before the pandemic is likely to be disappointed.