Fire breaks out on Kyoto train, passengers evacuate

Keihan Electric Railway staff reported "smoke emerging from a train car" at Sanjo Station at around 9:30am on Saturday.

A rapid express train was traveling between Jingu-Marutamachi Station and Sanjo Station when fire and smoke emerged from between the seats and the wall, prompting passengers to use onboard fire extinguishers to put out the flames, according to Keihan Electric Railway.

Approximately 50 passengers evacuated at Sanjo Station, with no reports of injuries.

A wireless earphone case was found behind the seats, and it is believed that the fire originated from the battery inside the case.

The incident reportedly did not result in any significant disruptions to train schedules.