Air Guitar Championship won by Japan's Nagura for third time
dw.com -- Aug 27
Namani Nagura is now air guitar's most decorated player, championship organizers said. The organization, based in Oulu in central Finland, said that it aimed to "promote world peace" through its annual air guitar event.
Namani "Seven Seas" Nagura has won the Air Guitar World Championships in Finland.
This is Nagura's third air guitar title.
The Japanese performer is now the most decorated air guitar player in the 28 years the competition has been held, organizers said.
A total of 18 people competed in the 2023 championship in Oulu.
Fire breaks out on Kyoto train, passengers evacuate
News On Japan - Aug 27
A wireless earphone battery is thought to be responsible for a fire that broke out on a Kyoto train, causing panic among passengers forced to evacuate.
Japan’s new vision for economic growth
East Asia Forum - Aug 27
In June 2023, the Japanese government published a revised version of the implementation plan for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s ‘new capitalism’ initiative.
Japan's Kitaguchi makes history with javelin gold
NHK - Aug 26
Javelin thrower Kitaguchi Haruka has become the first Japanese female to win a gold medal in the event at the World Athletics Championships.
Glory for 90kg watermelon!
News On Japan - Aug 26
Watermelons are pitted against each other by weight in the "Jumbo Watermelon Contest" held every year in Yokote City, which boasts the highest watermelon production in Akita Prefecture.
Shinkansen reserved seat reservations available 1 year in advance, online service starts Oct 1
News On Japan - Aug 26
Starting from October 1, you will be able to reserve reserved seats on crowded holiday Shinkansen trains up to 1 year in advance.
Training to counter anti-whaling protestors ahead of traditional hunt in Taiji
News On Japan - Aug 25
In anticipation of the resumption of traditional whale and dolphin hunts in Wakayama, the Maritime Safety Agency has been conducted training to thwart anti-whaling groups.
Knife-wielding "Kung Fu" man pleads with police to shoot him
News On Japan - Aug 25
Footage captured Thursday morning near Ikebukuro Station in Tokyo shows several police officers surrounding a man wielding a knife.
IAEA launches website with real-time data on water release from Fukushima plant
NHK - Aug 25
The International Atomic Energy Agency has launched a website to share real-time monitoring data on the release of treated and diluted water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean.
Number of school students in Japan falls to record low
News On Japan - Aug 25
The number of students in elementary and junior high schools in Japan has reached an all-time low due to declining birthrates, a new survey reveals.
Latest video release of Tokyo DisneySea's new area "Fantasy Springs"
News On Japan - Aug 25
The latest video of Fantasy Springs, a new area at Tokyo DisneySea scheduled to open next spring, has been released.
New concept Don Quijote store "Domise" opens in Shibuya
News On Japan - Aug 25
A new type of discount store "Don Quijote", also called "Domise", has opened in Shibuya, Tokyo.
"Ninja Bear" finally exterminated after more than 60 cow attacks
News On Japan - Aug 24
A bear called "OSO18" that attacked more than 60 cows in Hokkaido over the past four years was exterminated on Tuesday.
China bans Japanese seafood after Fukushima wastewater release
The Guardian - Aug 24
Japan has begun discharging more than 1m tonnes of tainted water into the Pacific Ocean from the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in a move that has move that prompted China to announce an immediate blanket ban on all seafood imports from Japan and sparked anger in nearby fishing communities.
Treated water release from Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant starts
NHK - Aug 24
Tokyo Electric Power Company has started to release treated and diluted water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean.
Tokyo government now using generative AI at all bureaus
NHK - Aug 24
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is now using generative artificial intelligence at all of its bureaus. About 50,000 civil servants can use the technology.
