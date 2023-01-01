Namani Nagura is now air guitar's most decorated player, championship organizers said. The organization, based in Oulu in central Finland, said that it aimed to "promote world peace" through its annual air guitar event.

Namani "Seven Seas" Nagura has won the Air Guitar World Championships in Finland.

This is Nagura's third air guitar title.

The Japanese performer is now the most decorated air guitar player in the 28 years the competition has been held, organizers said.

A total of 18 people competed in the 2023 championship in Oulu.