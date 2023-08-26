Japan's Kitaguchi makes history with javelin gold

Javelin thrower Kitaguchi Haruka has become the first Japanese female to win a gold medal in the event at the World Athletics Championships.

Kitaguchi came into the competition, which is being held in Budapest, ranked number one in the world.

She threw over 61 meters in the first round, and moved into second place in the third round with a throw of 63 meters. Kitaguchi dropped to fourth place before her final throw, but won gold with a distance of 66 meters, 73 centimeters.

Kitaguchi is the first track and field athlete to be informally chosen as a member of Japan's team at the Paris Olympics next year.

Kitaguchi told reporters that she had planned on making history at the World Athletics Championships.

She added that she is glad to win gold in front of her parents.

Kitaguchi said, "It is not easy to stay at the top, but I will keep on trying."