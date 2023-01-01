Killer 'Ninja Bear' meat not so grisly
忍者クマ「OSO18」が食材に ジビエで食べられていた
People who ate OSO18's meat said, "It has a different texture to deer," "I thought it would be tougher, but it's very tender and delicious."
Meanwhile, a man taking photos said, "This bear killed 66 cows, so we should eat it with relish in memory of those cows."
OSO18's meat was also served at a game cuisine restaurant in Nihonbashi, Tokyo, using tender parts like the inner thigh for charcoal grilling. The owner said, "Everyone says it's 'tender and delicious' and 'has no gamey smell.'"
Once word got out that the meat was from OSO18, the restaurant was flooded with inquiries, while charcoal-grilled dishes made from the inner thigh quickly sold out.
Striking while it's hot, the restaurant has begun offering bear hot pot from September 8th, with reservations already pouring in.
News On Japan - Aug 28
A man who climbed into the back of a woman's car, threatening her two children with a pottery shard while demanding money, later fled, leaving the 1,000 yen the woman had handed over to him.
NHK - Aug 28
Japan's Environment Ministry has tested seawater around the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant for tritium - a material contained in treated and diluted water that the facility began releasing on Thursday. The ministry says all samples were below the level set as detectable.
News On Japan - Aug 28
Nagoya's "Nippon Domannaka Festival," one of the largest team dance events in the region, locally referred to as "domatsuri," was held over the weekend in 15 venues around the city, with participation from 183 teams from both within Japan and overseas.
News On Japan - Aug 28
Hokkaido's "Ninja Bear," code named "OSO18," that attacked 66 cows, was dissected after his capture and extermination last week, with the meat being served in restaurants across Japan.
News On Japan - Aug 27
One of Japan's three mystical festivals, the 400-year-old Yoshida Fire Festival, was held Saturday night at a shrine at the foot of Mount Fuji, Fujiyoshida City, to pray for safe mountain climbing and to appease volcanic eruptions.
dw.com - Aug 27
Namani Nagura is now air guitar's most decorated player, championship organizers said. The organization, based in Oulu in central Finland, said that it aimed to "promote world peace" through its annual air guitar event.
News On Japan - Aug 27
A wireless earphone battery is thought to be responsible for a fire that broke out on a Kyoto train, causing panic among passengers forced to evacuate.
East Asia Forum - Aug 27
In June 2023, the Japanese government published a revised version of the implementation plan for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s ‘new capitalism’ initiative.
NHK - Aug 26
Javelin thrower Kitaguchi Haruka has become the first Japanese female to win a gold medal in the event at the World Athletics Championships.
News On Japan - Aug 26
Watermelons are pitted against each other by weight in the "Jumbo Watermelon Contest" held every year in Yokote City, which boasts the highest watermelon production in Akita Prefecture.
News On Japan - Aug 26
Starting from October 1, you will be able to reserve reserved seats on crowded holiday Shinkansen trains up to 1 year in advance.
News On Japan - Aug 25
In anticipation of the resumption of traditional whale and dolphin hunts in Wakayama, the Maritime Safety Agency has been conducted training to thwart anti-whaling groups.
News On Japan - Aug 25
Footage captured Thursday morning near Ikebukuro Station in Tokyo shows several police officers surrounding a man wielding a knife.
NHK - Aug 25
The International Atomic Energy Agency has launched a website to share real-time monitoring data on the release of treated and diluted water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean.
News On Japan - Aug 25
The number of students in elementary and junior high schools in Japan has reached an all-time low due to declining birthrates, a new survey reveals.
News On Japan - Aug 25
The latest video of Fantasy Springs, a new area at Tokyo DisneySea scheduled to open next spring, has been released.