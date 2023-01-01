Killer 'Ninja Bear' meat not so grisly

People who ate OSO18's meat said, "It has a different texture to deer," "I thought it would be tougher, but it's very tender and delicious."

Meanwhile, a man taking photos said, "This bear killed 66 cows, so we should eat it with relish in memory of those cows."

OSO18's meat was also served at a game cuisine restaurant in Nihonbashi, Tokyo, using tender parts like the inner thigh for charcoal grilling. The owner said, "Everyone says it's 'tender and delicious' and 'has no gamey smell.'"

Once word got out that the meat was from OSO18, the restaurant was flooded with inquiries, while charcoal-grilled dishes made from the inner thigh quickly sold out.

Striking while it's hot, the restaurant has begun offering bear hot pot from September 8th, with reservations already pouring in.