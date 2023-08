183 teams participate in Nagoya dance festival

, Aug 28 ( News On Japan ) - Nagoya's "Nippon Domannaka Festival," one of the largest team dance events in the region, locally referred to as "domatsuri," was held over the weekend in 15 venues around the city, with participation from 183 teams from both within Japan and overseas.

This year, after a four-year hiatus, the festival was back to its regular schedule, filling the city with excitement. The main stage's seating capacity was increased by 300 seats to accommodate 1000 viewers, and the practice of yelling out during performances, which was prohibited during Covid19, was back in action.