183 teams participate in Nagoya dance festival
国内外183チームが参加…名古屋の踊りの祭典『にっぽんど真ん中祭り』2日目 市中心部が熱気に包まれる
By Staff Writer
NAGOYA, Aug 28 (News On Japan) - Nagoya's "Nippon Domannaka Festival," one of the largest team dance events in the region, locally referred to as "domatsuri," was held over the weekend in 15 venues around the city, with participation from 183 teams from both within Japan and overseas.
This year, after a four-year hiatus, the festival was back to its regular schedule, filling the city with excitement. The main stage's seating capacity was increased by 300 seats to accommodate 1000 viewers, and the practice of yelling out during performances, which was prohibited during Covid19, was back in action.
Aug 28 (東海テレビ NEWS ONE) - 名古屋の踊りの祭典「にっぽんど真ん中祭り」は2日目を迎え、名古屋の中心部は熱気に包まれています。 ...continue reading
Japan’s Best Summer Holiday Destination - HOKKAIDO!
Japan’s Overtourism Problem Explained, Kyoto Day-Passes Cut
Japan's 'mystical fire festival' held to stop Mt. Fuji erupting
Shinkansen reserved seat reservations available 1 year in advance, online service starts Oct 1
Latest video release of Tokyo DisneySea's new area "Fantasy Springs"
China group tours return to Japan but 'explosive spending' unlikely
High temperatures forecast for much of Japan from September to November
Japan's goldfish-catching contest lures 1,700 people
Cabs in Japan to stop displaying driver's name, photo
English Menu in Japan Scam “Foreigner Tax”
Australian pilot explains airport act Japanese crew never fail to do
Torrential rain from tropical storm Lan causes extensive damage in western Japan
Fresh interest in sumo draws tourists
Japan's ski resorts get creative in attracting summer visitors
China resumes group tours to 78 more nations and regions, including Japan
