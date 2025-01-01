Urgent proposal to tackle teacher shortages, long working hours
教員の「働き方改革」で緊急提言 教員不足や長時間労働改善へ 中教審
The special subcommittee of the Central Council for Education has compiled an urgent proposal regarding workstyle reform for educators suffering from chronic long working hours, and submitted it to Japan's Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Fumio Nagao.
Specific measures include advancing the delegation of responsibilities to non-teaching staff for extracurricular activity guidance and supervising students during their commutes, as well as simplifying preparations and operations for school events.
The proposal also mentions bringing forward the implementation of subject-specific teachers in upper grades of elementary schools and suggests measures like providing support to schools by education boards in response to excessive complaints from parents."
News On Japan - Aug 29
A panel of experts has made an urgent proposal for concrete measures towards workstyle reform in schools to address issues such as long working hours for teachers in Japan.
The Shogunate - Aug 28
The Komuso are mysterious figures of old Japan. In this video, with the help of Shawn from Renzoh Flutes and Nick from Hon-on Shakuhachi, we will seek to discover the truth behind this fascinating figures and the music they played!
Paolo fromTOKYO - Aug 28
This is the typical day working in Japan for a train railway conductor or Japanese electric railway company. We go inside their workplace to see Japanese work culture as they all work as a team to run the train line together in the small tranquil town of Choshi in Japan.
News On Japan - Aug 25
The number of students in elementary and junior high schools in Japan has reached an all-time low due to declining birthrates, a new survey reveals.
NHK - Aug 23
Japan's education ministry plans to offer financial support to help schools attract new teachers. The move comes as fewer people want to enter the profession due to its long hours and heavy workload.
Kyodo - Aug 22
Japan plans to require day nurseries, kindergartens and schools to use a government system to confirm that those applying to work there are not convicted sex offenders, sources close to the matter said Monday.
Japan Times - Aug 21
Applying for permanent residency or residence card renewals in Japan could become a bit easier as early as 2025, with the government planning to enable these to be done online.
Linfamy - Aug 19
Japan's Edo Period (1603 - 1868) was an amazing time of peace, drowning in prosperity and splattered with hot juices of culture.
Watercolor by Shibasaki - Aug 17
This is Shibasaki, your painting instructor. Today I would like to show you how to draw a self-portrait using Pentel crayons.
News On Japan - Aug 15
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited the University of Tokyo during his summer break to attend a lecture on generated AI programming.
DW News - Aug 12
A shrinking population, fewer foreign students, falling government support and greater overseas opportunities pose serious challenges for tertiary education in Japan.
News On Japan - Aug 11
A system has been developed that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to identify "human posture" and other characteristics to help improve classroom outcomes.
Watercolor by Shibasaki - Aug 10
This is Shibasaki, your painting instructor. Today I will teach you how to easily draw that cute animal using watercolors.
Military History - Aug 10
On August 15, 1945, all the radio stations in Japan broadcast a message from Emperor Hirohito in unison. The entire nation awaited those words with impatience and feared what they might come to mean.
Oriental Pearl - Aug 10
Kabukicho is one of the most popular places for tourists in Japan, but behind the bright lights and stores is a very dark secret. Since the coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of children have run away from home and come to Tokyo for refuge from their broken families.
News On Japan - Aug 09
A teacher in Japan has been dismissed for using coca leaves, a precursor to cocaine, as teaching material for third-grade elementary students.