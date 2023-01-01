Toyota halts production at most Japanese factories after system failure

The Japanese car manufacturer suspended operations at 12 of its 14 domestic plants after the glitch left the company unable to order components, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Toyota’s Miyata plant in Fukuoka and subsidiary Daihatsu’s facility in Kyoto are continuing to operate as normal. The carmaker said it did not know when operations would resume.

The system error is not believed to be the result of a cyberattack, the spokesperson said.

Toyota was forced to temporarily suspend operations at all 14 domestic plants in February last year after supplier Kojima Industries was hit by a cyberattack.