Toyota halts production at most Japanese factories after system failure
トヨタ自動車 国内の全14工場 夕方以降 稼働停止へ
TOKYO, Aug 29 (Al Jazeera) - Toyota, the world’s biggest carmaker, has halted operations at most of its assembly plants in Japan following a system malfunction.
The Japanese car manufacturer suspended operations at 12 of its 14 domestic plants after the glitch left the company unable to order components, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.
Toyota’s Miyata plant in Fukuoka and subsidiary Daihatsu’s facility in Kyoto are continuing to operate as normal. The carmaker said it did not know when operations would resume.
The system error is not believed to be the result of a cyberattack, the spokesperson said.
Toyota was forced to temporarily suspend operations at all 14 domestic plants in February last year after supplier Kojima Industries was hit by a cyberattack. ...continue reading
Aug 29 (ANNnewsCH) - トヨタ自動車の国内にある12の工場がシステムトラブルのため、29日朝から稼働を停止していて、稼働停止は夕方以降、国内の14工場すべてに広がるということです。 ...continue reading
Toyota halts production at most Japanese factories after system failure
Al Jazeera - Aug 29
Toyota, the world’s biggest carmaker, has halted operations at most of its assembly plants in Japan following a system malfunction.
Al Jazeera - Aug 29
Toyota, the world’s biggest carmaker, has halted operations at most of its assembly plants in Japan following a system malfunction.
Bricks thrown at Japan's embassy in Beijing
NHK - Aug 29
A Chinese national has been detained for throwing bricks at the Japanese embassy in Beijing.
NHK - Aug 29
A Chinese national has been detained for throwing bricks at the Japanese embassy in Beijing.
Urgent proposal to tackle teacher shortages, long working hours
News On Japan - Aug 29
A panel of experts has made an urgent proposal for concrete measures towards workstyle reform in schools to address issues such as long working hours for teachers in Japan.
News On Japan - Aug 29
A panel of experts has made an urgent proposal for concrete measures towards workstyle reform in schools to address issues such as long working hours for teachers in Japan.
Convicted murderer dies 'natural death' on death row
News On Japan - Aug 29
Insurance fraud murderer, Toshihiko Iwama (49), has died while waiting on death row in Tokyo, with the cause of death believed to be natural.
News On Japan - Aug 29
Insurance fraud murderer, Toshihiko Iwama (49), has died while waiting on death row in Tokyo, with the cause of death believed to be natural.
Man robs mother of 1,000 yen, threatens kids with flower pot, flees without cash
News On Japan - Aug 28
A man who climbed into the back of a woman's car, threatening her two children with a pottery shard while demanding money, later fled, leaving the 1,000 yen the woman had handed over to him.
News On Japan - Aug 28
A man who climbed into the back of a woman's car, threatening her two children with a pottery shard while demanding money, later fled, leaving the 1,000 yen the woman had handed over to him.
Japan govt.: Tritium in sea below detectable level
NHK - Aug 28
Japan's Environment Ministry has tested seawater around the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant for tritium - a material contained in treated and diluted water that the facility began releasing on Thursday. The ministry says all samples were below the level set as detectable.
NHK - Aug 28
Japan's Environment Ministry has tested seawater around the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant for tritium - a material contained in treated and diluted water that the facility began releasing on Thursday. The ministry says all samples were below the level set as detectable.
183 teams participate in Nagoya dance festival
News On Japan - Aug 28
Nagoya's "Nippon Domannaka Festival," one of the largest team dance events in the region, locally referred to as "domatsuri," was held over the weekend in 15 venues around the city, with participation from 183 teams from both within Japan and overseas.
News On Japan - Aug 28
Nagoya's "Nippon Domannaka Festival," one of the largest team dance events in the region, locally referred to as "domatsuri," was held over the weekend in 15 venues around the city, with participation from 183 teams from both within Japan and overseas.
Killer 'Ninja Bear' meat not so grisly
News On Japan - Aug 28
Hokkaido's "Ninja Bear," code named "OSO18," that attacked 66 cows, was dissected after his capture and extermination last week, with the meat being served in restaurants across Japan.
News On Japan - Aug 28
Hokkaido's "Ninja Bear," code named "OSO18," that attacked 66 cows, was dissected after his capture and extermination last week, with the meat being served in restaurants across Japan.
Japan's 'mystical fire festival' held to stop Mt. Fuji erupting
News On Japan - Aug 27
One of Japan's three mystical festivals, the 400-year-old Yoshida Fire Festival, was held Saturday night at a shrine at the foot of Mount Fuji, Fujiyoshida City, to pray for safe mountain climbing and to appease volcanic eruptions.
News On Japan - Aug 27
One of Japan's three mystical festivals, the 400-year-old Yoshida Fire Festival, was held Saturday night at a shrine at the foot of Mount Fuji, Fujiyoshida City, to pray for safe mountain climbing and to appease volcanic eruptions.
Air Guitar Championship won by Japan's Nagura for third time
dw.com - Aug 27
Namani Nagura is now air guitar's most decorated player, championship organizers said. The organization, based in Oulu in central Finland, said that it aimed to "promote world peace" through its annual air guitar event.
dw.com - Aug 27
Namani Nagura is now air guitar's most decorated player, championship organizers said. The organization, based in Oulu in central Finland, said that it aimed to "promote world peace" through its annual air guitar event.
Fire breaks out on Kyoto train, passengers evacuate
News On Japan - Aug 27
A wireless earphone battery is thought to be responsible for a fire that broke out on a Kyoto train, causing panic among passengers forced to evacuate.
News On Japan - Aug 27
A wireless earphone battery is thought to be responsible for a fire that broke out on a Kyoto train, causing panic among passengers forced to evacuate.
Japan’s new vision for economic growth
East Asia Forum - Aug 27
In June 2023, the Japanese government published a revised version of the implementation plan for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s ‘new capitalism’ initiative.
East Asia Forum - Aug 27
In June 2023, the Japanese government published a revised version of the implementation plan for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s ‘new capitalism’ initiative.
Japan's Kitaguchi makes history with javelin gold
NHK - Aug 26
Javelin thrower Kitaguchi Haruka has become the first Japanese female to win a gold medal in the event at the World Athletics Championships.
NHK - Aug 26
Javelin thrower Kitaguchi Haruka has become the first Japanese female to win a gold medal in the event at the World Athletics Championships.
Glory for 90kg watermelon!
News On Japan - Aug 26
Watermelons are pitted against each other by weight in the "Jumbo Watermelon Contest" held every year in Yokote City, which boasts the highest watermelon production in Akita Prefecture.
News On Japan - Aug 26
Watermelons are pitted against each other by weight in the "Jumbo Watermelon Contest" held every year in Yokote City, which boasts the highest watermelon production in Akita Prefecture.
Shinkansen reserved seat reservations available 1 year in advance, online service starts Oct 1
News On Japan - Aug 26
Starting from October 1, you will be able to reserve reserved seats on crowded holiday Shinkansen trains up to 1 year in advance.
News On Japan - Aug 26
Starting from October 1, you will be able to reserve reserved seats on crowded holiday Shinkansen trains up to 1 year in advance.
Training to counter anti-whaling protestors ahead of traditional hunt in Taiji
News On Japan - Aug 25
In anticipation of the resumption of traditional whale and dolphin hunts in Wakayama, the Maritime Safety Agency has been conducted training to thwart anti-whaling groups.
News On Japan - Aug 25
In anticipation of the resumption of traditional whale and dolphin hunts in Wakayama, the Maritime Safety Agency has been conducted training to thwart anti-whaling groups.
Business Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7