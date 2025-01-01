Elementary school teacher secretly films students to 'see their undies'

According to authorities in Osaka Prefecture, the male teacher reportedly filmed multiple female students inside the classroom, including before swimming lessons, in June of this year.

The female students noticed the camera and reported the incident to the school. In response to inquiries by prefectural officials, the male teacher confessing to having filmed his students over ten times and expressing a desire to see their underwear.

A pen-shaped camera and other related items were also discovered at the teacher's house, prompting the police to conduct further investigations.