Bento box sold at event causes fatal food poisoning

, Aug 31 ( News On Japan ) - An unusually long, hot summer has caused a spate of food poisonings, with an elderly man in his 80s from Tanabe City, Wakayama Prefecture, dying from food poisoning caused by Salmonella bacteria after consuming a bento box sold during an event.

An investigation by the public health office determined that the man's cause of death on August 26 was food poisoning caused by Salmonella bacteria.

A total of 31 other people who ate lunch boxes from the same restaurant complained of symptoms such as diarrhea. The restaurant has been ordered to suspend operations until September 7.