Japan's major banks raise fixed housing rates
10年固定の住宅ローン金利を大手4銀行が引き上げ 変動型住宅ローン金利は据え置き
TOKYO, Sep 01 (News On Japan) - All four major Japanese banks will raise their 10-year fixed interest rates from September, it was announced on Thursday.
The representative best rate for a 10-year fixed term, offered by Mitsubishi UFJ Bank, has been increased by 0.1% to 0.88% compared to the previous month. Mitsui Sumitomo Bank has raised its rate by 0.2% to 1.09%. In addition, Mizuho Bank will raise its rate by 0.15%, and Resona Bank will raise its rate by 0.18%.
With the Bank of Japan's decision to ease the flexibility of short- and long-term interest rate operations in July, allowing the upper limit of long-term interest rates, which was 0.5%, to practically reach up to 1%, long-term interest rates have been rising for all banks.
The variable housing loan interest rates, however, which are tied to short-term interest rates, remain unchanged for all banks.
Japan's major banks raise fixed housing rates
All four major Japanese banks will raise their 10-year fixed interest rates from September, it was announced on Thursday.
Carpenter numbers dwindle, '2024 Problem' looms
The number of carpenters in Japan has decreased to less than one-third compared to 40 years ago, with concerns that labor shortages will hamper growth in the construction industry.
Starlink and KDDI to provide satellite-to-cellular service in Japan
Japanese telecommunications operator KDDI Corp. and Elon Musk’s SpaceX recently announced an agreement that would provide satellite-to-cellular service in Japan. The service will use SpaceX’s Starlink satellites and KDDI’s national wireless spectrum.
Workers at Japan's famous department store to stage rare strike
Workers represented by a labor union at Japanese department store operator Sogo & Seibu Co. will stage a rare strike at the company's flagship store in Tokyo on Thursday, the union said Wednesday.
Toyota resumes domestic production at 12 factories
Toyota Motor resumed operations at 12 of its factories in Japan on Wednesday morning.
Japan's job situation worsens as price rises hit employers
The latest employment figures show that Japan's job market worsened in July as employers struggled with higher prices.
Whisky used to back long-term loans to Japanese distiller
Like loans, whisky and other fine spirits take time to mature. Japanese lenders are tapping into this common feature to extend distillers financing.
New concept Don Quijote store "Domise" opens in Shibuya
A new type of discount store "Don Quijote", also called "Domise", has opened in Shibuya, Tokyo.
Inequality growing again in Japan
Income inequality is growing again in Japan and approaching a record level due to increase in the elderly and lower incomes among active workers, according to the results of a survey released by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.
Beer battles begin as tax revision looms
Beer manufacturers across Japan are rolling out new products in anticipation of the alcohol tax revision slated for October.
Will the Bank of Japan be Forced to Hike Rates?
The Bank of Japan’s decades-long battle to generate inflation driven by growth in demand and wages appears to have received little assistance from the recent bout of global inflation.
SoftBank-backed chip firm Arm to list on Nasdaq in over $60 bil. IPO
SoftBank Group Corp.-backed British chip designer Arm said Monday it has filed to list its shares on the U.S. Nasdaq stock exchange, with its market capitalization estimated to exceed $60 billion in what could be the largest initial public offering this year.
New condo prices in greater Tokyo surge over 50% in July
Prices for new condominiums in the greater Tokyo area jumped more than 50 percent in July from a year earlier.
The Rising Trend: Why More and More People Are Investing in the Stock Market in the US
Investing in the stock market has become more prevalent in the United States.
Exploring Japan's Forex Trading Impact on Global Economy
As you delve into the potent and fast-paced world of finance, there's no denying Japan's prowess and pivotal role in the global setting.
Competition heats up in Japan's remote control claw game market
Competition is heating up in the Japanese market for remote control claw machine games after playing the popular arcade game on smartphones quickly caught on during the COVID-19 pandemic.
