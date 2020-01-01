Resumption of whale, dolphin 'drive hunt' in Taiji

Drive hunting is a traditional fishing method in Taiji, where fishermen surround schools of whales and dolphins that migrate offshore with boats, driving them into a cove to capture them.

On the day when the fishing ban was lifted, fishermen belonging to the local union gathered early in the morning, where 11 fishing boats set sail. While there were anti-whaling activists holding placards in the vicinity, there were no notable acts of disruption, and the fishing proceeded without incident.

On this particular day, no whales or dolphins were captured, but it is reported that the drive hunt will continue until the end of April next year.