Fresh whale meat for sale in Ginza

Japan is attempting to legitimize its commercial whaling activities amid opposition from anti-whaling countries, with fresh whale meat now being offered for sale at Matsuya Ginza Department Store.

Whale meat is usually distributed as frozen, however, fresh meat is said to give consumers the authentic flavor of whale.

According to the Fisheries Agency, Japan's commercial whaling quota is allocated based on a management system agreed upon by the International Whaling Commission (IWC), and it is claimed that even if whaling continues for the next 100 years, it will not lead to a decrease in the whale population.