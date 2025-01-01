Japan's synthesized singing sensation Hatsune Miku turns 16
She is Japan's most famous Vocaloid - a computer-synthesized singing voice software that, in her case, comes with a virtual avatar.
Legions of fans are celebrating the 16th anniversary of Miku's Aug. 31, 2007, release with events including a virtual exhibition and songwriting to showcase her standard high-pitched, cutesy voice. For sale are a special Seiko watch and a series of dolls in the character‚Äôs likeness.
The Vocaloid's hits have been widely shared online, including on Miku's own official YouTube channel, which has drawn 2.5 million subscribers. She has CDs and DVDs out and video games focused on fun rhythms co-produced with Sega, as well as cosmetic products plastered with her name and famous manga artists drawing portraits of her for T-shirts.
On Friday, thousands of people packed a concert hall in a Tokyo suburb to watch their virtual idol dance and sing while accompanied by human musicians. ...continue reading
News On Japan - Sep 05
All public junior high schools in Tokyo's upmarket Minato Ward are planning school trips to Singapore next year, at a cost to the student of no more than 70,000 yen.
News On Japan - Sep 05
A man who was accused of repeatedly kicking and abusing cows kept on a farm in Shimane Prefecture expressed full acknowledgment of the charges against him during Monday's initial trial, bowing in apology.
NHK - Sep 05
Warm and damp air has destabilized atmospheric conditions in northern Kanto, prompting weather officials to issue information on record hourly rainfall for some areas in Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo.
NHK - Sep 04
A group of people who say they were sexually abused by the founder and president of Japan's leading talent agency, Johnny & Associates, have sent a requests list to the agency that includes setting up a panel to pave the way for compensation.
News On Japan - Sep 04
In a build up to this year's main Kishiwada Danjiri Festival on September 16, a special procession was held on Sunday, featuring 22 Dashi floats.
News On Japan - Sep 04
This year's first salmon auction at the Sapporo Central Wholesale Market saw the highest prices in 5 years and salmon sizes overall larger than last year.
News On Japan - Sep 04
Skyrocketing numbers of elderly without relatives are being exposed to predatory practices by private companies.
News On Japan - Sep 04
The Tokyo Branch of the Japanese Red Cross Society has been forced to cancel an exhibition of AI-generated content marking the 100th anniversary of the Great Kanto Earthquake following outrage online claiming the subject matter was "fake news."
News On Japan - Sep 04
Captured on security cameras, the "Last Samurai of Brazil" foils a gang of bike thieves as he chases them away with a Japanese sword.
News On Japan - Sep 04
The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Lesotho, who has recently arrived from Africa, is hooked on 'Don Quijote'! See what favorite items she's buying in bulk! We also introduce Lesotho Kingdom cuisine and 'sacred dances' at the Ambassador's residence!
News On Japan - Sep 04
Mao Ishikawa, born in the north of Okinawa Island in 1953, is an Okinawan photographer. What exactly can we see from these dense photographs, where the distance between the photographer and the person being photographed is extremely close?
News On Japan - Sep 04
A 64-year-old man was stabbed to death on Saturday night with a kitchen knife in his home in Kobe City, leading police to arrest his son on the spot.
News On Japan - Sep 04
The design for the emblem of the "25th Summer Deaflympics," which will be held in Tokyo in 2025, has been decided.
News On Japan - Sep 04
Awa Odori, the largest dance festival in Japan, sparked controversy this year with the introduction of premium paid seating priced at 200,000 yen ($1,400) per person, which will now be fully refunded after building violations were discovered.
News On Japan - Sep 04
A fire at a Chinese restaurant has caused mayhem on the streets of Tokyo as flames erupt from the 5th floor of a building near Ikebukuro Station.