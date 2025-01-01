Japan's synthesized singing sensation Hatsune Miku turns 16

Hatsune Miku has always been 16 years old and worn long aqua ponytails.

She is Japan's most famous Vocaloid - a computer-synthesized singing voice software that, in her case, comes with a virtual avatar.

Legions of fans are celebrating the 16th anniversary of Miku's Aug. 31, 2007, release with events including a virtual exhibition and songwriting to showcase her standard high-pitched, cutesy voice. For sale are a special Seiko watch and a series of dolls in the character‚Äôs likeness.

The Vocaloid's hits have been widely shared online, including on Miku's own official YouTube channel, which has drawn 2.5 million subscribers. She has CDs and DVDs out and video games focused on fun rhythms co-produced with Sega, as well as cosmetic products plastered with her name and famous manga artists drawing portraits of her for T-shirts.

On Friday, thousands of people packed a concert hall in a Tokyo suburb to watch their virtual idol dance and sing while accompanied by human musicians. ...continue reading