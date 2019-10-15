日本で高まる暗号通貨ベッティングの人気
ビットコイン、イーサリアム、ビットコインキャッシュのような暗号通貨は現在、日本のいくつかの実店舗やオンラインカジノでベットを行うために使用することができる。これにより、ベッターは現金やクレジットカードのような従来の支払い方法を使わずにギャンブルに参加することができる。
日本における暗号ベッティングの普及は、最近の法改正と暗号通貨がギャンブラーに提供するユニークな利点によるものだ。2020年、日本政府は暗号通貨取引所を合法化する法案を可決し、暗号資産を正式に認定した。これにより、日本国民は暗号通貨によりアクセスしやすくなった。
2018年には、日本の当局もビットコイン取引の制限を緩和し、カジノが暗号決済を採用する道を開いた。暗号通貨は、従来の銀行取引に比べ、より迅速な入出金を可能にする。また、ベッティングサイトで暗号通貨による取引を円滑に行うために個人情報を必要としないため、ベッターによりプライバシーと匿名性を提供することができる。
カジノにおける暗号通貨導入の台頭
需要の高まりを受けて、日本の実店舗型カジノの中には暗号通貨を導入しているところもある。例えば、ポーカー、ブラックジャック、ルーレットのようなテーブルゲームをプレイするために、プレイヤーが保有する暗号通貨をチップに変換できるようになったカジノもある。これにより、暗号通貨を保有する利用者にシームレスな体験を提供している。
さらに、スロットマシンのジャックポットも、場所によっては賞金の代わりにビットコインで提供されるようになった。ジャックポットが当たると、資金は即座に当選者の暗号ウォレットに送金される。これにより、現金の引き出しを待つよりも早い支払いが実現します。また、ビットコイン・ジャックポット・システムは、カジノのセキュリティと現金の取り扱いを増やす必要性を減らします。
一部の業界専門家は、より多くのカジノが施設内に暗号ATMを設置すると予測している。これにより、利用者は必要なときに不換紙幣と暗号通貨を交換できるようになる。このような措置により、カジノは日本で拡大する暗号ベッティングのトレンドを活用することができる。
日本のオンライン暗号ギャンブル産業の成長
ランドベースのカジノでの導入と並んで、日本のオンラインベッティングプラットフォームでも暗号通貨の受け入れが増加している。暗号通貨を利用した宝くじ、カジノゲーム、サッカー賭ける、eスポーツベッティングなどが、全国のギャンブルサイトで広く利用できるようになってきている。
これらのオンライン・プラットフォームでは、ベッターは資金を入金し、賭けを行い、重要な暗号通貨を使って賞金を引き出すことができる。また、暗号ギャンブルのエコシステム内で使用する独自のデジタルトークンを作成したサイトもある。
その結果、日本における暗号通貨賭博の総額は2025年までに100億ドルに達すると予測されている。オンライン暗号ギャンブル部門は、暗号トランザクションが提供する使いやすさとプライバシーにより拡大している。ベッターは、従来の銀行取引による入出金の遅れに比べ、ほぼ瞬時に入出金を行うことができる。また、ブロックチェーンはベッティング結果の透明性を提供します。
暗号通貨ベッティングの潜在的なメリットとリスク
暗号通貨ベッティングには、匿名性、セキュリティ、迅速な取引時間、低手数料などのメリットがあります。しかし、価格の変動、規制の欠如、詐欺の可能性など、考慮すべきリスクもあります。
上昇の可能性は大きいかもしれないが、専門家はベッティングサイトを十分に調査し、適切な暗号の保管とセキュリティ対策を行うようアドバイスしている。暗号ギャンブル業界が成熟するにつれ、ベッターに対する監視や保護も強化される可能性がある。
カジノにとって、暗号通貨での取引は、従来の銀行や決済ネットワークに比べて手数料やその他のコストを削減できる。しかし、暗号通貨の価格変動は会計上の課題も生じさせます。暗号通貨を受け入れているカジノは、適切な場合、保有資産を安定したフィアット通貨に変換することが推奨される。
日本では近年、カジノやオンラインギャンブルサイトによる暗号通貨ベッティングの導入が大幅に加速している。この傾向は、規制の変更とギャンブル取引における暗号通貨のユニークな利点によって促進されている。
News On Japan - Sep 05
All public junior high schools in Tokyo's upmarket Minato Ward are planning school trips to Singapore next year, at a cost to the student of no more than 70,000 yen.
News On Japan - Sep 05
A man who was accused of repeatedly kicking and abusing cows kept on a farm in Shimane Prefecture expressed full acknowledgment of the charges against him during Monday's initial trial, bowing in apology.
NHK - Sep 05
Warm and damp air has destabilized atmospheric conditions in northern Kanto, prompting weather officials to issue information on record hourly rainfall for some areas in Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo.
NHK - Sep 04
A group of people who say they were sexually abused by the founder and president of Japan's leading talent agency, Johnny & Associates, have sent a requests list to the agency that includes setting up a panel to pave the way for compensation.
News On Japan - Sep 04
In a build up to this year's main Kishiwada Danjiri Festival on September 16, a special procession was held on Sunday, featuring 22 Dashi floats.
News On Japan - Sep 04
This year's first salmon auction at the Sapporo Central Wholesale Market saw the highest prices in 5 years and salmon sizes overall larger than last year.
News On Japan - Sep 04
Skyrocketing numbers of elderly without relatives are being exposed to predatory practices by private companies.
News On Japan - Sep 04
The Tokyo Branch of the Japanese Red Cross Society has been forced to cancel an exhibition of AI-generated content marking the 100th anniversary of the Great Kanto Earthquake following outrage online claiming the subject matter was "fake news."
News On Japan - Sep 04
Captured on security cameras, the "Last Samurai of Brazil" foils a gang of bike thieves as he chases them away with a Japanese sword.
News On Japan - Sep 04
The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Lesotho, who has recently arrived from Africa, is hooked on 'Don Quijote'! See what favorite items she's buying in bulk! We also introduce Lesotho Kingdom cuisine and 'sacred dances' at the Ambassador's residence!
News On Japan - Sep 04
Mao Ishikawa, born in the north of Okinawa Island in 1953, is an Okinawan photographer. What exactly can we see from these dense photographs, where the distance between the photographer and the person being photographed is extremely close?
News On Japan - Sep 04
A 64-year-old man was stabbed to death on Saturday night with a kitchen knife in his home in Kobe City, leading police to arrest his son on the spot.
News On Japan - Sep 04
The design for the emblem of the "25th Summer Deaflympics," which will be held in Tokyo in 2025, has been decided.
News On Japan - Sep 04
Awa Odori, the largest dance festival in Japan, sparked controversy this year with the introduction of premium paid seating priced at 200,000 yen ($1,400) per person, which will now be fully refunded after building violations were discovered.
News On Japan - Sep 04
A fire at a Chinese restaurant has caused mayhem on the streets of Tokyo as flames erupt from the 5th floor of a building near Ikebukuro Station.