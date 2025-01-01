Schools in Tokyo's richest ward to send all students to Singapore

Around 760 students from the 3rd year of Minato Ward's junior high schools are slated to take the trip between June to September next year, for three nights and five days.

Singapore was chosen as the destination because it allows students to utilize English and is known for its safety.

This will be the first time that all ward-run junior high schools in Tokyo will conduct overseas school trips, which is also considered rare in Japan.

Students will bear the cost of the trip for up to 70,000 yen, which is the same cost as going to the usual destinations of Kyoto and Nara.

Social media responded with comments such as "As to be expected from rich Minato" and "Honestly, I would rather them use the money on other things."