Why Have 'Tachinbo' Girls Increased in Kabukicho | The Secret Of Japan
TOKYO, Sep 05 (Japanese Comedian Meshida) - For these women, tachinbo is the most efficient way to earn money. For men it's the most efficient way to have sex. Japan is a very efficient country.
Have you ever heard of the term tachinbo? It is a prostitute who looks for customers on the street. Today, an increasing number of young Japanese women are doing tachinbo in Okubo Park in Shinjuku's Kabuki, the busiest shopping district in Tokyo.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Sep 05
Victims call for compensation, panel over alleged Johnny Kitagawa sex abuse
A group of people who say they were sexually abused by the founder and president of Japan's leading talent agency, Johnny & Associates, have sent a requests list to the agency that includes setting up a panel to pave the way for compensation.
The 'Last Samurai' repels bike thieves in Brazil
Captured on security cameras, the "Last Samurai of Brazil" foils a gang of bike thieves as he chases them away with a Japanese sword.
"The mainland media can't be trusted" - Okinawa photographer Mao Ishikawa
Mao Ishikawa, born in the north of Okinawa Island in 1953, is an Okinawan photographer. What exactly can we see from these dense photographs, where the distance between the photographer and the person being photographed is extremely close?
28-year-old son stabs father to death
A 64-year-old man was stabbed to death on Saturday night with a kitchen knife in his home in Kobe City, leading police to arrest his son on the spot.
Flames engulf Chinese restaurant in Tokyo
A fire at a Chinese restaurant has caused mayhem on the streets of Tokyo as flames erupt from the 5th floor of a building near Ikebukuro Station.
Kim Kardashian's daughter North dons kimono amid Japan vacation
Kim Kardashian and North are sharing new snaps from their trip to Japan.
Stressed cop admits smoking marijuana 150 times
A former Hyogo police officer admitted in court that he had smoked marijuana about 150 times.
Ex-cop faces 17 years jail for 'malicious acts' against women
A former inspector of the Chiba Prefectural Police has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for charges including assaulting multiple women, with prosecutors describing the crimes as "malicious acts."
Osaka cracks down on 'American Street' hookers
Three women in their 20s have been arrested for waiting for clients on 'American Street' in Osaka with the intention of prostituting themselves.
More Americans are MOVING TO JAPAN... But Why?
It might be hard for you to believe, but the number of Americans moving to Japan has increased over the last couple of years! But why? What does Japan have that America doesn't? Is Japan just a better place to live than the U.S.?
Police shoot man brandishing wooden sword
A police officer fired three gunshots at a man who attempted to seize a handgun and was brandishing a wooden sword early Wednesday on the streets of Higashiyodogawa Ward, Osaka.
Angry locals nab bag snatcher in Tokyo
A security camera has captured the moment a bag snatcher on a motorbike was brought down by locals in Tokyo's Ueno district.
Report: Johnny & Associates chief should step down after abuse scandal
An independent probe into one of Japan's top talent agencies has urged its president to step down. It's over sexual abuse allegations involving the founder of Johnny & Associates spanning decades.
Convicted murderer dies 'natural death' on death row
Insurance fraud murderer, Toshihiko Iwama (49), has died while waiting on death row in Tokyo, with the cause of death believed to be natural.
Man robs mother of 1,000 yen, threatens kids with flower pot, flees without cash
A man who climbed into the back of a woman's car, threatening her two children with a pottery shard while demanding money, later fled, leaving the 1,000 yen the woman had handed over to him.
