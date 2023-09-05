Season's first red snow crab auction held in western Japan
最も大きいものには５０万円の値も！秋の味覚「ベニズワイガニ」漁が解禁 香住漁港で初セリ
NHK -- Sep 06
The season's first auction of red snow crabs was held on Tuesday at a port in Kami Town in the western Japanese prefecture of Hyogo.
The official crab fishing season opened last Friday.
The auction of more than 24 tons of the crabs started at 6:30 a.m. The most expensive one sold for 500,000 yen, or about 3,400 dollars.
The town's port of Kasumi is the only one in the Kansai region engaged in red snow crab fishing.
The crab unloaded at the port is known for its freshness thanks to the area's original fishing method. Raw crabs are offered as sashimi or used in shabushabu, a one-pot dish. ...continue reading
Sep 06 (YOMIURI) - 日本海の秋の味覚「ベニズワイガニ」の漁が解禁され、兵庫県香美町の香住漁港で５日朝、初セリが行われました。 ...continue reading
14-year-old schoolgirl arrested in fatal stabbing of mother
News On Japan - Sep 06
A 14-year-old female junior high school student in central Japan was arrested early Wednesday morning on suspicion of attempted murder for stabbing her mother, who later passed away, with a kitchen knife.
Rare footage of 4-meter whale shark caught in fishing net
News On Japan - Sep 06
A whale shark (Rhincodon typus) was caught inside a fishing net off the coast of Tottori Prefecture over the weekend, with fishing crew members spending over an hour rescuing the endangered creature before releasing it unharmed back into the sea.
Sexual offense history verification to be mandated in Japan schools
News On Japan - Sep 06
As Japan works toward a system to verify the sexual offense history of individuals working in professions involving children, the Children and Families Agency presented a draft report on Tuesday regarding the "Japanese version of the DBS" (Disclosure and Barring Service).
'Once every 7 years' Onbashira Festival held for second consecutive year
News On Japan - Sep 06
Japan's famed Onbashira Festival, with its dare-devil pillar-riding event, the 'kiotoshi', is usually held every 7 years, but the giant logs were prepared at a local shrine in Suwa, Nagano Prefecture, for a second year in a row.
Accused admits role, but defense claims mental disorder
NHK - Sep 06
The man accused of killing 36 people in an arson attack four years ago on Kyoto Animation has admitted to his role in the incident. But his lawyers entered a not-guilty plea, arguing he cannot be held criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.
Atomic bomb site Hiroshima is now a UFO hotspot, new Pentagon map shows
MSN - Sep 06
Japan is a hotspot for strange aerial sightings centred around the ‘UFO town’ of Iinomachi, data shared by the Pentagon has shown.
Why Have 'Tachinbo' Girls Increased in Kabukicho | The Secret Of Japan
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Sep 05
For these women, tachinbo is the most efficient way to earn money. For men it's the most efficient way to have sex. Japan is a very efficient country.
Search team rescues lost American hiker on Mount Fuji's 'bullet climb' trail
News On Japan - Sep 05
A foreign tourist attempting to "bullet climb" Mount Fuji without staying overnight, was rescued Tuesday morning after being reported lost by his friend.
Schools in Tokyo's richest ward to send all students to Singapore
News On Japan - Sep 05
All public junior high schools in Tokyo's upmarket Minato Ward are planning school trips to Singapore next year, at a cost to the student of no more than 70,000 yen.
Cow abuser bows deeply in court, awaits verdict
News On Japan - Sep 05
A man who was accused of repeatedly kicking and abusing cows kept on a farm in Shimane Prefecture expressed full acknowledgment of the charges against him during Monday's initial trial, bowing in apology.
Record downpours pelt northern Kanto as atmospheric conditions destabilize
NHK - Sep 05
Warm and damp air has destabilized atmospheric conditions in northern Kanto, prompting weather officials to issue information on record hourly rainfall for some areas in Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo.
Victims call for compensation, panel over alleged Johnny Kitagawa sex abuse
NHK - Sep 04
A group of people who say they were sexually abused by the founder and president of Japan's leading talent agency, Johnny & Associates, have sent a requests list to the agency that includes setting up a panel to pave the way for compensation.
'Rare' Dashi parade celebrates Kishiwada 100th anniversary
News On Japan - Sep 04
In a build up to this year's main Kishiwada Danjiri Festival on September 16, a special procession was held on Sunday, featuring 22 Dashi floats.
Salmon nets highest price in 5 years at this year's first auction
News On Japan - Sep 04
This year's first salmon auction at the Sapporo Central Wholesale Market saw the highest prices in 5 years and salmon sizes overall larger than last year.
Skyrocketing numbers of elderly singles falling prey to shady operators
News On Japan - Sep 04
Skyrocketing numbers of elderly without relatives are being exposed to predatory practices by private companies.
