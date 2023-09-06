Kishida talks to Chinese premier about Japan's position on treated water release
Kishida spoke with Li briefly on the sidelines of ASEAN meetings in Indonesia on Wednesday.
Government sources say Kishida explained Japan's stance that the safety of the water being discharged is scientifically ensured, and asked for China's understanding. China has been strongly opposed to the water release.
Sources also say Kishida and Li reaffirmed that their countries will aim to build constructive and stable bilateral relations.
Earlier in the day, Kishida explained the safety of the water discharge and sought understanding for it at the Japan-ASEAN summit.
Kishida also attended the ASEAN Plus Three Summit -- a meeting involving the leaders of ASEAN, Japan, China and South Korea -- where he referred to China's suspension of all imports of Japanese seafood.
He called China's move extreme, saying he will request scientific evidence-based measures and provision of accurate information.
Meanwhile, China's state-run Xinhua News Agency reported that Premier Li clarified his country's position on Japan's release of the water during the ASEAN Plus Three Summit. Xinhua reported that Li urged Tokyo to handle the matter responsibly.
The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant suffered a triple meltdown in the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. Water used to cool molten fuel at the plant has been mixing with rain and groundwater.
The accumulated water is treated to remove most radioactive substances, but still contains tritium.
Before releasing the treated water into the sea, the Tokyo Electric Power Company dilutes it to reduce tritium levels to about one-seventh of the World Health Organization's guidance level for drinking water.
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has explained to China's Premier Li Qiang about Tokyo's position on the discharge of treated and diluted water into the sea from the damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.
Japanese prosecutors formally indicted a 24-year-old man Wednesday on attempted murder and other charges in the explosives attack on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in April, court officials said.
Due to a rapid increase in domestic and international tourists, the government has convened its first-ever countermeasure conference to prevent the negative impacts of 'over-tourism' such as traffic congestion and noise on the lives of local residents.
Japan is arming itself like it never has before. The Defense Ministry has now asked for a nearly 12 percent budget increase this year, to finance the acquisition of warships and long range cruise missiles.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida staged a televised disaster drill on Friday based on a fictional earthquake in the Tokyo region, as his country marked the centennial of the real-life 1923 Great Kanto Quake that killed more than 100,000 people.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and three Cabinet ministers enjoyed sashimi fished off the coast of Fukushima at a lunch meeting on Wednesday, in an apparent effort to dispel safety concerns following the release of treated radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Plant.
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Tokyo will continue to support Kyiv.
A Chinese national has been detained for throwing bricks at the Japanese embassy in Beijing.
Japan's Environment Ministry has tested seawater around the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant for tritium - a material contained in treated and diluted water that the facility began releasing on Thursday. The ministry says all samples were below the level set as detectable.
In June 2023, the Japanese government published a revised version of the implementation plan for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s ‘new capitalism’ initiative.
In anticipation of the resumption of traditional whale and dolphin hunts in Wakayama, the Maritime Safety Agency has been conducted training to thwart anti-whaling groups.
Tokyo Electric Power Company has started to release treated and diluted water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean.
North Korea has announced through its state-run media that its second attempt to launch a military reconnaissance satellite ended in failure early Thursday.
Shinzo Abe's long tenure as prime minister of Japan is notable for many reasons, but perhaps his most enduring achievements were made in the Diet where he led colleagues in passing several highly controversial bills sure to have an impact for many years to come.
Japan said on Tuesday it will start releasing into the sea more than 1 million metric tonnes of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant on Aug. 24, going ahead with a plan heavily criticised by China.
Former Prime Minister Suga of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has indicated his intention to advance discussions within the party regarding the legalization of "ride-sharing" in Japan, where private individuals provide ride services similar to taxis using their own cars.