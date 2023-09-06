Many Japanese schools in turmoil as lunch provider faces bankruptcy
Hoyu, a food company based in Hiroshima City, western Japan, has been providing school lunches and dormitory meals. However, sources within the company revealed that it is considering filing for bankruptcy with the local district court, as its finances have worsened due to soaring food and utility costs.
This sudden development has left many high schools, special needs schools and police schools around Japan without meal services since the beginning of this month.
In response, some schools have resorted to having the faculty buy boxed lunches for the students. Others are asking students to bring their own lunches or turning to other caterers.
To assess the situation, officials from the Hiroshima Labor Bureau spent about two hours at the company's headquarters on Wednesday.
Hoyu's website says the company has 22 offices across Japan. It had 586 workers, including part-timers, as of April 2020.
NHK - Sep 07
A number of schools across Japan are urgently seeking ways to provide meals for their students following the sudden discontinuation of lunch catering services.
News On Japan - Sep 06
As Japan works toward a system to verify the sexual offense history of individuals working in professions involving children, the Children and Families Agency presented a draft report on Tuesday regarding the "Japanese version of the DBS" (Disclosure and Barring Service).
Unseen Japan - Sep 05
In 1989, Uno Sōsuke burst onto the scene as the new prime minister of Japan. Only 69 days later, he'd resign - and all because of a geisha named Nakanishi Mitsuko.
News On Japan - Sep 05
All public junior high schools in Tokyo's upmarket Minato Ward are planning school trips to Singapore next year, at a cost to the student of no more than 70,000 yen.
Nikkei - Sep 05
The number of students enrolling in doctoral programs in Japan has dropped by one-fifth over the past 20 years, government and other data show, in what business leaders say reflects the lack of attractive job opportunities for Ph.D.s.
Sora The Troll - Sep 02
News On Japan - Sep 02
Around 2.93 million foreigners were living in Japan as of the end of 2020, that's a record high propelled by a surge in technical trainees and overseas students.
The Project - Sep 02
Aussie parents have been cut off from their children due to a Japanese law that means separated parents do not share custody. So far, at least 82 Australian children have been taken away from their parents.
NHK - Sep 02
Japanese immigration authorities say the number of foreign residents with "specified skilled worker" status has doubled from last year.
News On Japan - Aug 31
A 25-year-old male teacher at an elementary school in Takatsuki City, Osaka Prefecture, has been dismissed from his position for secretly filming his female students, with a desire to see their underwear.
News On Japan - Aug 31
As summer kicks in and more skin is exposed, the trend of "kids' hair removal" is on the rise, particularly among elementary and junior high school students.
Sora The Troll - Aug 30
News On Japan - Aug 29
A panel of experts has made an urgent proposal for concrete measures towards workstyle reform in schools to address issues such as long working hours for teachers in Japan.
The Shogunate - Aug 28
The Komuso are mysterious figures of old Japan. In this video, with the help of Shawn from Renzoh Flutes and Nick from Hon-on Shakuhachi, we will seek to discover the truth behind this fascinating figures and the music they played!
Paolo fromTOKYO - Aug 28
This is the typical day working in Japan for a train railway conductor or Japanese electric railway company. We go inside their workplace to see Japanese work culture as they all work as a team to run the train line together in the small tranquil town of Choshi in Japan.
News On Japan - Aug 25
The number of students in elementary and junior high schools in Japan has reached an all-time low due to declining birthrates, a new survey reveals.