Is 'AI' the saviour of struggling restaurant industry?

The restaurant industry is increasingly investing in IT, including the use of AI, according to research by Fuji Chimera Institute. It is predicted that IT investments will reach 106.5 billion yen this fiscal year.

In fast-food restaurants, AI-driven services include using AI cameras on self-checkout counters. Customers who have registered with facial recognition and other methods can simply present their face to complete their payment.

In the future, AI is being developed to remember customer preferences, such as ingredients they want to avoid due to allergies, and to suggest menu items accordingly.