Is 'AI' the saviour of struggling restaurant industry?
TOKYO, Sep 07 (News On Japan) - The restaurant industry, grappling with labor shortages and other challenges, is attracting attention for its use of AI.
The restaurant industry is increasingly investing in IT, including the use of AI, according to research by Fuji Chimera Institute. It is predicted that IT investments will reach 106.5 billion yen this fiscal year.
In fast-food restaurants, AI-driven services include using AI cameras on self-checkout counters. Customers who have registered with facial recognition and other methods can simply present their face to complete their payment.
In the future, AI is being developed to remember customer preferences, such as ingredients they want to avoid due to allergies, and to suggest menu items accordingly.
Man arrested for filming naked women in bathhouse
News On Japan - Sep 07
An employee at a public bathhouse in Kyoto has been arrested for secretly filming women while they were naked in the changing room.
News On Japan - Sep 07
Is 'AI' the saviour of struggling restaurant industry?
The restaurant industry, grappling with labor shortages and other challenges, is attracting attention for its use of AI.
Japan watching sharp forex moves after yen falls to 10-month low
Japan is monitoring foreign exchange moves with a sense of urgency and will consider timely action if the yen's moves become volatile, its top currency diplomat said Wednesday after the yen hit a fresh 10-month low against the U.S. dollar overnight.
Toyota launches its first ever SUV version of Century luxury model
Japan's Toyota Motor has unveiled the first ever SUV edition of its Century luxury model.
Many Japanese schools in turmoil as lunch provider faces bankruptcy
A number of schools across Japan are urgently seeking ways to provide meals for their students following the sudden discontinuation of lunch catering services.
Kishida talks to Chinese premier about Japan's position on treated water release
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has explained to China's Premier Li Qiang about Tokyo's position on the discharge of treated and diluted water into the sea from the damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.
Suspect in explosives attack on Japan's prime minister is indicted for attempted murder
Japanese prosecutors formally indicted a 24-year-old man Wednesday on attempted murder and other charges in the explosives attack on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in April, court officials said.
First conference held on over-tourism countermeasures
Due to a rapid increase in domestic and international tourists, the government has convened its first-ever countermeasure conference to prevent the negative impacts of 'over-tourism' such as traffic congestion and noise on the lives of local residents.
14-year-old schoolgirl arrested in fatal stabbing of mother
A 14-year-old female junior high school student in central Japan was arrested early Wednesday morning on suspicion of attempted murder for stabbing her mother, who later passed away, with a kitchen knife.
Rare footage of 4-meter whale shark caught in fishing net
A whale shark (Rhincodon typus) was caught inside a fishing net off the coast of Tottori Prefecture over the weekend, with fishing crew members spending over an hour rescuing the endangered creature before releasing it unharmed back into the sea.
Sexual offense history verification to be mandated in Japan schools
As Japan works toward a system to verify the sexual offense history of individuals working in professions involving children, the Children and Families Agency presented a draft report on Tuesday regarding the "Japanese version of the DBS" (Disclosure and Barring Service).
'Once every 7 years' Onbashira Festival held for second consecutive year
Japan's famed Onbashira Festival, with its dare-devil pillar-riding event, the 'kiotoshi', is usually held every 7 years, but the giant logs were prepared at a local shrine in Suwa, Nagano Prefecture, for a second year in a row.
Accused admits role, but defense claims mental disorder
The man accused of killing 36 people in an arson attack four years ago on Kyoto Animation has admitted to his role in the incident. But his lawyers entered a not-guilty plea, arguing he cannot be held criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.
Season's first red snow crab auction held in western Japan
The season's first auction of red snow crabs was held on Tuesday at a port in Kami Town in the western Japanese prefecture of Hyogo.
Atomic bomb site Hiroshima is now a UFO hotspot, new Pentagon map shows
Japan is a hotspot for strange aerial sightings centred around the ‘UFO town’ of Iinomachi, data shared by the Pentagon has shown.
Why Have 'Tachinbo' Girls Increased in Kabukicho | The Secret Of Japan
For these women, tachinbo is the most efficient way to earn money. For men it's the most efficient way to have sex. Japan is a very efficient country.
