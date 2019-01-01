Japan's ex-vice foreign minister arrested over suspected bribery
Masatoshi Akimoto allegedly received $410,000 from wind power company: prosecutors
TOKYO, Sep 07 (Nikkei) - Tokyo prosecutors arrested lower house member and former parliamentary vice foreign minister Masatoshi Akimoto on Thursday on suspicion of receiving 61 million yen ($410,000) in bribes from a wind power company.
Akimoto allegedly received the money in return for raising questions in parliament at the request of the Tokyo-based company, which was bidding for offshore wind power projects in Aomori Prefecture and other locations.
During a lower house session in February 2019, Akimoto said he hoped no excessive or unnecessary restrictions would be placed on wind power facilities developed in the sea off Aomori....continue reading
Japan's ex-vice foreign minister arrested over suspected bribery
Nikkei - Sep 07
Tokyo prosecutors arrested lower house member and former parliamentary vice foreign minister Masatoshi Akimoto on Thursday on suspicion of receiving 61 million yen ($410,000) in bribes from a wind power company.
Nikkei - Sep 07
Tokyo prosecutors arrested lower house member and former parliamentary vice foreign minister Masatoshi Akimoto on Thursday on suspicion of receiving 61 million yen ($410,000) in bribes from a wind power company.
Kishida talks to Chinese premier about Japan's position on treated water release
NHK - Sep 07
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has explained to China's Premier Li Qiang about Tokyo's position on the discharge of treated and diluted water into the sea from the damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.
NHK - Sep 07
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has explained to China's Premier Li Qiang about Tokyo's position on the discharge of treated and diluted water into the sea from the damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.
Japan’s quiet leadership: Reshaping the Indo-Pacific
Brookings Institution - Sep 07
On September 6, the Center for East Asia Policy Studies will host Solís to discuss key findings from her book and a panel of experts to evaluate Japan’s evolving role and its impact on the Indo-Pacific region.
Brookings Institution - Sep 07
On September 6, the Center for East Asia Policy Studies will host Solís to discuss key findings from her book and a panel of experts to evaluate Japan’s evolving role and its impact on the Indo-Pacific region.
Suspect in explosives attack on Japan's prime minister is indicted for attempted murder
devdiscourse.com - Sep 06
Japanese prosecutors formally indicted a 24-year-old man Wednesday on attempted murder and other charges in the explosives attack on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in April, court officials said.
devdiscourse.com - Sep 06
Japanese prosecutors formally indicted a 24-year-old man Wednesday on attempted murder and other charges in the explosives attack on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in April, court officials said.
First conference held on over-tourism countermeasures
News On Japan - Sep 06
Due to a rapid increase in domestic and international tourists, the government has convened its first-ever countermeasure conference to prevent the negative impacts of 'over-tourism' such as traffic congestion and noise on the lives of local residents.
News On Japan - Sep 06
Due to a rapid increase in domestic and international tourists, the government has convened its first-ever countermeasure conference to prevent the negative impacts of 'over-tourism' such as traffic congestion and noise on the lives of local residents.
What's behind Japan's massive military build-up plan
DW News - Sep 02
Japan is arming itself like it never has before. The Defense Ministry has now asked for a nearly 12 percent budget increase this year, to finance the acquisition of warships and long range cruise missiles.
DW News - Sep 02
Japan is arming itself like it never has before. The Defense Ministry has now asked for a nearly 12 percent budget increase this year, to finance the acquisition of warships and long range cruise missiles.
Japan marks 100 years since Great Kanto Quake with disaster drills nationwide
usnews.com - Sep 01
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida staged a televised disaster drill on Friday based on a fictional earthquake in the Tokyo region, as his country marked the centennial of the real-life 1923 Great Kanto Quake that killed more than 100,000 people.
usnews.com - Sep 01
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida staged a televised disaster drill on Friday based on a fictional earthquake in the Tokyo region, as his country marked the centennial of the real-life 1923 Great Kanto Quake that killed more than 100,000 people.
'Safe and delicious': Japan's PM eats Fukushima fish to dispel worries after water release
euronews.com - Aug 31
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and three Cabinet ministers enjoyed sashimi fished off the coast of Fukushima at a lunch meeting on Wednesday, in an apparent effort to dispel safety concerns following the release of treated radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Plant.
euronews.com - Aug 31
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and three Cabinet ministers enjoyed sashimi fished off the coast of Fukushima at a lunch meeting on Wednesday, in an apparent effort to dispel safety concerns following the release of treated radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Plant.
Kishida pledges continued Japanese support in virtual meeting with Zelenskyy
NHK - Aug 30
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Tokyo will continue to support Kyiv.
NHK - Aug 30
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Tokyo will continue to support Kyiv.
Bricks thrown at Japan's embassy in Beijing
NHK - Aug 29
A Chinese national has been detained for throwing bricks at the Japanese embassy in Beijing.
NHK - Aug 29
A Chinese national has been detained for throwing bricks at the Japanese embassy in Beijing.
Japan govt.: Tritium in sea below detectable level
NHK - Aug 28
Japan's Environment Ministry has tested seawater around the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant for tritium - a material contained in treated and diluted water that the facility began releasing on Thursday. The ministry says all samples were below the level set as detectable.
NHK - Aug 28
Japan's Environment Ministry has tested seawater around the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant for tritium - a material contained in treated and diluted water that the facility began releasing on Thursday. The ministry says all samples were below the level set as detectable.
Japan’s new vision for economic growth
East Asia Forum - Aug 27
In June 2023, the Japanese government published a revised version of the implementation plan for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s ‘new capitalism’ initiative.
East Asia Forum - Aug 27
In June 2023, the Japanese government published a revised version of the implementation plan for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s ‘new capitalism’ initiative.
Training to counter anti-whaling protestors ahead of traditional hunt in Taiji
News On Japan - Aug 25
In anticipation of the resumption of traditional whale and dolphin hunts in Wakayama, the Maritime Safety Agency has been conducted training to thwart anti-whaling groups.
News On Japan - Aug 25
In anticipation of the resumption of traditional whale and dolphin hunts in Wakayama, the Maritime Safety Agency has been conducted training to thwart anti-whaling groups.
Treated water release from Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant starts
NHK - Aug 24
Tokyo Electric Power Company has started to release treated and diluted water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean.
NHK - Aug 24
Tokyo Electric Power Company has started to release treated and diluted water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean.
N.Korea says spy satellite launch failed, will try again in October
NHK - Aug 24
North Korea has announced through its state-run media that its second attempt to launch a military reconnaissance satellite ended in failure early Thursday.
NHK - Aug 24
North Korea has announced through its state-run media that its second attempt to launch a military reconnaissance satellite ended in failure early Thursday.
Abe's legacy of expanded police power
East Asia Forum - Aug 24
Shinzo Abe's long tenure as prime minister of Japan is notable for many reasons, but perhaps his most enduring achievements were made in the Diet where he led colleagues in passing several highly controversial bills sure to have an impact for many years to come.
East Asia Forum - Aug 24
Shinzo Abe's long tenure as prime minister of Japan is notable for many reasons, but perhaps his most enduring achievements were made in the Diet where he led colleagues in passing several highly controversial bills sure to have an impact for many years to come.
Politics Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7