Chinese Net users hail 'No Japanese Allowed' restaurant, clashing with authorities

Even while fanning anti-Japanese sentiment, authorities’ order for the sign to be taken away is seen by some as an attempt to ensure the reaction will not get out of control in the wake of discharging water from the Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) Fukushima Dai-Ichi Nuclear Power Plant.

Editor-in-Chief Hu Xujin of the Global Times, a tabloid published by the Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece People’s Daily, lambasted the restaurant’s sign.

"Opposition between countries should not be allowed to fall into discriminatory acts," Hu said.

Kyodo News reported that the restaurant owner erected the sign in Chinese and Japanese following the discharge of water from the nuclear power plant two weeks ago. Authorities ordered the restaurant owner to remove the sign, but they refused.

Weibo users lauded the owner, calling their actions "the expression of a patriot" and "hero of the people," amid large numbers of posts criticizing authorities for taking such a hard line.

Ultimately, however, the owner bowed to pressure from local government officials and the police and has removed the sign.

Source: https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/091f215802bea0347b5728c42abc1ffa35a52322