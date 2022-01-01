Horie buys radio station 'CROSS FM', becomes new chairman

According to 'CROSS FM,' a stock transfer agreement involving Horie and two others, who are also originally from Fukuoka Prefecture, was concluded on September 6. Horie and his associates have agreed to acquire all the shares of the station.

All 'CROSS FM' shares had been owned by Mr. Yoshiaki Yoshida, founder of cosmetics company 'DHC.' Going forward, Horie will serve as chairman and become involved in the station's management.