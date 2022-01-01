Horie buys radio station 'CROSS FM', becomes new chairman
TOKYO, Sep 08 (News On Japan) - Takafumi Horie, Fukuoka-born entrepreneur and founder of Livedoor, is set to assume the role of chairman at the radio station 'CROSS FM' in Kitakyushu City.
According to 'CROSS FM,' a stock transfer agreement involving Horie and two others, who are also originally from Fukuoka Prefecture, was concluded on September 6. Horie and his associates have agreed to acquire all the shares of the station.
All 'CROSS FM' shares had been owned by Mr. Yoshiaki Yoshida, founder of cosmetics company 'DHC.' Going forward, Horie will serve as chairman and become involved in the station's management.
China's economic gloom hangs over Japan's long-awaited recovery
Policymakers in Tokyo believe China's deepening economic woes could hit Japan's fragile recovery, especially if Beijing fails to shore up demand with meaningful stimulus, potentially delaying an exit from ultraloose monetary policy.
Japan watching sharp forex moves after yen falls to 10-month low
Japan is monitoring foreign exchange moves with a sense of urgency and will consider timely action if the yen's moves become volatile, its top currency diplomat said Wednesday after the yen hit a fresh 10-month low against the U.S. dollar overnight.
Toyota launches its first ever SUV version of Century luxury model
Japan's Toyota Motor has unveiled the first ever SUV edition of its Century luxury model.
South Korea set to price debut yen bond in Japan
South Korea is poised to price its first yen bond in Japan. This is a move that highlights warming relations between the two countries.
Noriyuki Higashiyama likely to become new president of Johnny's
Performer Noriyuki Higashiyama is likely to take over from Julie K. Fujishima as president of scandal-plagued Johnny & Associates, Inc., ending a six-decade-long rule over the talent agency by the Kitagawa family, according to a report by Bunshun Online.
Skyrocketing numbers of elderly singles falling prey to shady operators
Skyrocketing numbers of elderly without relatives are being exposed to predatory practices by private companies.
Japan's deflation battle: Progress and challenges
Japan's economic landscape is one that has been shackled by deflation for a quarter of a century. But recent developments, including strong wage growth and a broadening trend of rising prices, have sparked hope of a potential turnaround.
Japanese PC gaming saw another year of explosive growth
Japanese gamers have continued to embrace the PC as a platform at staggering rates, jumping up 43% from 131.3 billion yen to 189.2 billion yen in 2022. That's a total size of about $1.3 billion US.
Japan has highest public debt in the world
Japan has the highest public debt in the world, equal to 258 percent of its Gross Domestic Product. It is the result of a series of policies that governments over the last 30 years have implemented to stimulate an asphyxiated and non-growing economy.
Japan's economic output runs above capacity for first time in nearly 4 years
Japan's economic output ran above full capacity in April-June for the first time in nearly four years, a government estimate showed, suggesting that conditions for ending its ultra-low interest rates could be falling into place.
Japan’s first strike in decades: Tokyo department store workers hit the picket lines
Japanese retailer Seven & i Holdings Co. is selling department store chain Sogo & Seibu Co. to a U.S. investment fund, even as the union representing the company’s retail workers went on strike ahead of the announcement Thursday. It’s the first major walkout the country has seen in decades.
Japan's major banks raise fixed housing rates
All four major Japanese banks will raise rates on 10-year fixed rate home loans from September, it was announced on Thursday.
Carpenter numbers dwindle, '2024 Problem' looms
The number of carpenters in Japan has decreased to less than one-third compared to 40 years ago, with concerns that labor shortages will hamper growth in the construction industry.
Starlink and KDDI to provide satellite-to-cellular service in Japan
Japanese telecommunications operator KDDI Corp. and Elon Musk’s SpaceX recently announced an agreement that would provide satellite-to-cellular service in Japan. The service will use SpaceX’s Starlink satellites and KDDI’s national wireless spectrum.
Workers at Japan's famous department store to stage rare strike
Workers represented by a labor union at Japanese department store operator Sogo & Seibu Co. will stage a rare strike at the company's flagship store in Tokyo on Thursday, the union said Wednesday.
