Tropical storm soaks Japan, landfall no longer expected

The country's weather agency reported Yun-yeung was south-southwest of Shizuoka Prefecture at 3 p.m. Friday. It is moving northeast and has already soaked wide areas of Japan.

Chiba, Ibaraki and Fukushima prefectures, as well as the Izu Islands, have issued mudslide alerts. Weather officials believe some areas in Chiba and Ibaraki were hit with 100 millimeters of rain per hour. Rivers are overflowing in some parts of Chiba. Ichihara City has issued the highest-level emergency alerts.

In Tokyo, the weather made for a messy commute in and out of Shinjuku station, with rain pouring in from the ceiling. Some train services in eastern Japan have been suspended as planned. Many of them have already resumed operations.

In Tokyo's Sumida Ward scaffolding tipped over. Police say there were no reported injuries. Police and firefighters are removing it.

Thunderstorms are forecast for eastern Japan.

Weather officials are asking residents to watch out for mudslides, flooding in low-lying areas and swollen rivers. Strong winds, high waves and lightning are also expected.