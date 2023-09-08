Tropical storm soaks Japan, landfall no longer expected
The country's weather agency reported Yun-yeung was south-southwest of Shizuoka Prefecture at 3 p.m. Friday. It is moving northeast and has already soaked wide areas of Japan.
Chiba, Ibaraki and Fukushima prefectures, as well as the Izu Islands, have issued mudslide alerts. Weather officials believe some areas in Chiba and Ibaraki were hit with 100 millimeters of rain per hour. Rivers are overflowing in some parts of Chiba. Ichihara City has issued the highest-level emergency alerts.
In Tokyo, the weather made for a messy commute in and out of Shinjuku station, with rain pouring in from the ceiling. Some train services in eastern Japan have been suspended as planned. Many of them have already resumed operations.
In Tokyo's Sumida Ward scaffolding tipped over. Police say there were no reported injuries. Police and firefighters are removing it.
Thunderstorms are forecast for eastern Japan.
Weather officials are asking residents to watch out for mudslides, flooding in low-lying areas and swollen rivers. Strong winds, high waves and lightning are also expected.
News On Japan - Sep 08
As elderly people in Japan become increasingly more isolated, Osaka Prefecture has launched an initiative to promote social participation using artificial intelligence (AI) designed to learn users' interests and concerns, with an adorable Shiba Inu "Dai-chan" taking center stage.
NHK - Sep 08
A tropical storm has brought intense rainfall to parts of Japan. But weather officials expect it will be downgraded into a tropical depression and will not make landfall.
News On Japan - Sep 08
Takafumi Horie, Fukuoka-born entrepreneur and founder of Livedoor, is set to assume the role of chairman at the radio station 'CROSS FM' in Kitakyushu City.
News On Japan - Sep 08
Chinese internet users have rallied behind a yakiniku restaurant in Dalian, Liaoning Province, China, after it was ordered by authorities to remove a sign saying, "No Japanese Allowed."
WION - Sep 08
Julie Fujishima, the boss of Japan's biggest boyband agency, finally stepped down after admitting for the first time on Thursday that its late founder sexually abused young stars. She even apologised to the victims.
News On Japan - Sep 08
A 31-year-old monk from one Kyoto's national treasure temples, Sanjusangen-do, has been arrested for allegedly intruding into a women's restroom at a train station with the aim of taking voyeuristic images.
newsonjapan.com - Sep 08
ギャンブル産業は急速に成長しています。ほんの数十年前までは、実店舗のカジノで現物の紙幣やコインを使ってギャンブルをするのが唯一の選択肢だった。
News On Japan - Sep 07
An Australian male English conversation instructor has been arrested on suspicion of breaking into a house in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, and attempting to steal cash while holding an elderly resident at knifepoint.
Nikkei - Sep 07
Tokyo prosecutors arrested lower house member and former parliamentary vice foreign minister Masatoshi Akimoto on Thursday on suspicion of receiving 61 million yen ($410,000) in bribes from a wind power company.
BBC - Sep 07
Japan on Thursday successfully launched a rocket with a lunar lander at its fourth attempt this year.
News On Japan - Sep 07
An employee at a public bathhouse in Kyoto has been arrested for secretly filming women while they were naked in the changing room.
News On Japan - Sep 07
The restaurant industry, grappling with labor shortages and other challenges, is attracting attention for its use of AI.
Kyodo - Sep 07
Japan is monitoring foreign exchange moves with a sense of urgency and will consider timely action if the yen's moves become volatile, its top currency diplomat said Wednesday after the yen hit a fresh 10-month low against the U.S. dollar overnight.
NHK - Sep 07
Japan's Toyota Motor has unveiled the first ever SUV edition of its Century luxury model.
NHK - Sep 07
A number of schools across Japan are urgently seeking ways to provide meals for their students following the sudden discontinuation of lunch catering services.
NHK - Sep 07
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has explained to China's Premier Li Qiang about Tokyo's position on the discharge of treated and diluted water into the sea from the damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.