Okinawa is a Blue Zone where a remarkable number of people live to 100
Insider -- Sep 09
Okinawa, Japan is a Blue Zone and home to the longest-lived women in the world People form tight-knit friendship groups in childhood that support them into old age.
From a very young age, children in Okinawa are put into small groups of four or five known as "moai."
They serve as a safety net or second family that provides companionship, emotional support, and financial support if needed. The idea is that they commit to the group for life and meet regularly.
The tradition dates back hundreds of years and was initially intended as a way of pooling an entire village's resources for projects or public works, according to the Blue Zones website.
They eat lots of sweet potato, tofu, and seaweed
The Okinawa diet is mainly plant-based and heavily features vegetables and soy. ...continue reading
6th century burial mound found in Nara temple parking lot
News On Japan - Sep 09
Horyu-ji Temple, known as the world's oldest wooden structure, has made a surprising discovery in its parking lot, where a garden embankment turns out to be an ancient burial mound.
Okinawa is a Blue Zone where a remarkable number of people live to 100
Unique Japanese School Supplies | Life in Japan Episode 226
Life in Japan - Sep 09
You haven't seen school supplies until you've seen Japanese school supplies, and in this episode of Life in Japan we're going to see what all goes into preparing for public school in Japan.
Many Japanese schools in turmoil as lunch provider faces bankruptcy
NHK - Sep 07
A number of schools across Japan are urgently seeking ways to provide meals for their students following the sudden discontinuation of lunch catering services.
Watercolor Basics for Beginners Let's paint bright red tomatoes!
Watercolor by Shibasaki - Sep 07
This is Shibasaki, a painting instructor. A watercolor section for beginners is about to begin. Let's paint a bright red tomato today. You are welcome to join me.
Sexual offense history verification to be mandated in Japan schools
News On Japan - Sep 06
As Japan works toward a system to verify the sexual offense history of individuals working in professions involving children, the Children and Families Agency presented a draft report on Tuesday regarding the "Japanese version of the DBS" (Disclosure and Barring Service).
The Geisha Who Took Down a Prime Minister
Unseen Japan - Sep 05
In 1989, Uno Sōsuke burst onto the scene as the new prime minister of Japan. Only 69 days later, he'd resign - and all because of a geisha named Nakanishi Mitsuko.
Schools in Tokyo's richest ward to send all students to Singapore
News On Japan - Sep 05
All public junior high schools in Tokyo's upmarket Minato Ward are planning school trips to Singapore next year, at a cost to the student of no more than 70,000 yen.
Japan doctoral program admissions fall over 20% in 20 years
Nikkei - Sep 05
The number of students enrolling in doctoral programs in Japan has dropped by one-fifth over the past 20 years, government and other data show, in what business leaders say reflects the lack of attractive job opportunities for Ph.D.s.
All Japan's CRAZY CUSTOMS In 4 Minutes
Sora The Troll - Sep 02
I've been saying this but if you're not Japanese, then people won't care if you follow those customs or not, because they'll say "oh! you're a foreigner lel" and you can get away with most of the things
An inside look at Japan's growing immigrant population
News On Japan - Sep 02
Around 2.93 million foreigners were living in Japan as of the end of 2020, that's a record high propelled by a surge in technical trainees and overseas students.
Aussie parents separated from their children due to Japanese law
The Project - Sep 02
Aussie parents have been cut off from their children due to a Japanese law that means separated parents do not share custody. So far, at least 82 Australian children have been taken away from their parents.
Japan accepting more foreign residents with 'specified skilled worker' status
NHK - Sep 02
Japanese immigration authorities say the number of foreign residents with "specified skilled worker" status has doubled from last year.
Elementary school teacher secretly films students to 'see their undies'
News On Japan - Aug 31
A 25-year-old male teacher at an elementary school in Takatsuki City, Osaka Prefecture, has been dismissed from his position for secretly filming his female students, with a desire to see their underwear.
Rising trend of hair removal for kids raises eyebrows
News On Japan - Aug 31
As summer kicks in and more skin is exposed, the trend of "kids' hair removal" is on the rise, particularly among elementary and junior high school students.
All STUPIDEST Things Japanese People Say In 4 Minutes
Sora The Troll - Aug 30
Sometimes Japan is wild
