Warning over poison mushroom curry

The man living in Koda, Aichi Prefecture, began suffering symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting on August 10 after eating mushrooms collected near his home as an ingredient in curry.

The man was taken to the hospital the next morning, where he was in a critical condition, losing consciousness and suffering a cardiac arrest. He is currently on his way to recovery.

This was the first time he had collected wild mushrooms. Aichi Prefecture is warning people not to pick or eat mushrooms that cannot be determined to be edible.