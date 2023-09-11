Japan bests Chile in Rugby World Cup first match

In the men's Rugby World Cup in France, Japan comfortably defeated Chile 42-12 in their opening group match.

The world's 14th-ranked Brave Blossoms faced 22nd-ranked Chile on Sunday.

Chile scored the first try in the sixth minute of the first half. Then two minutes later, Japan immediately scored a try to tie the score.

Chile temporarily lost two players one by one to penalties. Japan took advantage by scoring two tries, finishing the first half in the lead.

In the second half, the Brave Blossoms kept up the momentum and scored a total of six tries. The team earned five points, including bonus points.

In the next match on September 17th, Japan will face England, one of the favorites and the runner-up in the previous tournament.