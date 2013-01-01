Japan’s Mt Fuji is in a ‘critical situation’
TOKYO, Sep 12 (South China Morning Post) - Japan’s famous Mt Fuji is facing a “critical situation” as a recent surge in tourists has led to rising levels of pollution, authorities warned.
The 3,776-metre (12,388ft) mountain was listed as a Unesco World Heritage site in 2013, under the condition that Japan would solve three problems, including overcrowding and the environmental harm brought by visitors. Now officials are considering possible measures to restrict the number of visitors.
World's largest fireworks illuminate Niigata sky
A breathtaking display of Yonshakudama (Four Shaku Ball) fireworks -- an 800-meter "gigantic flower" in the sky, weighing 420kg -- took place at the Katagai Festival in Niigata over the weekend.
Earthquakes frequently occurring near Japan's Tokara island chain
Earthquakes have frequently been occurring near the Tokara island chain in southwestern Japan since Friday. The Meteorological Agency is calling on residents to stay on the alert for possible strong tremors for some time.
Beautiful Japanese Origami Culture!
This time, we picked up the traditional Japanese culture of "Origami" for our coverage.
Search team rescues lost American hiker on Mount Fuji's 'bullet climb' trail
A foreign tourist attempting to "bullet climb" Mount Fuji without staying overnight, was rescued Tuesday morning after being reported lost by his friend.
Record downpours pelt northern Kanto as atmospheric conditions destabilize
Warm and damp air has destabilized atmospheric conditions in northern Kanto, prompting weather officials to issue information on record hourly rainfall for some areas in Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo.
'Rare' Dashi parade celebrates Kishiwada 100th anniversary
In a build up to this year's main Kishiwada Danjiri Festival on September 16, a special procession was held on Sunday, featuring 22 Dashi floats.
Bulk Shopping! Lesotho ambassador goes on shopping spree at 'Don Quijote'
The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Lesotho, who has recently arrived from Africa, is hooked on 'Don Quijote'! See what favorite items she's buying in bulk! We also introduce Lesotho Kingdom cuisine and 'sacred dances' at the Ambassador's residence!
Riding Japan's Hello Kitty Bullet Train | Osaka - Hiroshima
Today we are going to be riding the hello kitty bullet train from Osaka to Hiroshima. A 2 day Hiroshima trip!
Amazing Internet Cafe private room with sleeping quarters coming out of the wall | GRAN CUSTOMA
This time I stayed in the new wing of the Ueno branch of GRAN CUSTOMA, a hideaway internet caf with sleeping bunks that come out of the wall inside the room!
THE SECRET SIDE TO JAPAN | THEY DON'T WANT YOU TO KNOW
We get to discover a secretive side to Japan that they just don't want us to share with you. We just love seeing and sharing new things - that's the beauty of travel.
Huge fun on Japan's tiny Enoshima Island
Enoshima Island, near the old samurai capital of Kamakura, is a must-see for tourists visiting the area.
Japanese cafe introduces power nap pods
A cafe in Tokyo’s Harajuku district in Japan has introduced upright sleeping pods for customers needing to catch a few winks. Dubbed Giraffepod, the phone booth-sized pod allows users to nap while standing up, similar to giraffes.
Scorching Summer! Japan records highest average temperature in 125 years
Japan this year recorded the country's highest-ever average temperature since the inception of records in 1898, the weather agency on Friday said.
Shibuya tackles menace of public drinking
In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the culture of "public drinking" around Tokyo's Shibuya Station has been growing among locals and foreigners alike, forcing authorities to crack down on nuisance behaviour.
Japanese railways aim to simplify train fares for tourists
Tokyu Railways has started a trial of a system that allows passengers to go through ticket gates with their credit cards. One aim is to make it easier for foreign tourists to pay for train fares.
