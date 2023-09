Tourists rank Shibuya top destination in Tokyo

, Sep 13 ( News On Japan ) - Shibuya has become the top destination for foreign tourists within Tokyo for the first time.

According to a survey conducted by the city in June of this year, the proportion of foreign tourists visiting Shibuya surpassed Ginza and Asakusa to become the number one destination within Tokyo. More than half of the foreign tourists visiting Tokyo come to Shibuya.

This video report asks foreign tourists what brought them to Shibuya.