Tourists rank Shibuya top destination in Tokyo
TOKYO, Sep 13 (News On Japan) - Shibuya has become the top destination for foreign tourists within Tokyo for the first time.
According to a survey conducted by the city in June of this year, the proportion of foreign tourists visiting Shibuya surpassed Ginza and Asakusa to become the number one destination within Tokyo. More than half of the foreign tourists visiting Tokyo come to Shibuya.
This video report asks foreign tourists what brought them to Shibuya.
Shibuya has become the top destination for foreign tourists within Tokyo for the first time.
Halloween revelers urged to avoid Shibuya Station area
Tokyo's Shibuya Ward is asking people to refrain from coming to the area near Shibuya Station to celebrate Halloween around October 31.
Japanese women denied entry into Hawaii; suspected of prostitution?
Young Japanese women going to Hawaii on holidays are increasingly being denied entry into the United States and forced to return to Japan at their own expense.
Japan’s Mt Fuji is in a ‘critical situation’
Japan’s famous Mt Fuji is facing a “critical situation” as a recent surge in tourists has led to rising levels of pollution, authorities warned.
World's largest fireworks illuminate Niigata sky
A breathtaking display of Yonshakudama (Four Shaku Ball) fireworks -- an 800-meter "gigantic flower" in the sky, weighing 420kg -- took place at the Katagai Festival in Niigata over the weekend.
Earthquakes frequently occurring near Japan's Tokara island chain
Earthquakes have frequently been occurring near the Tokara island chain in southwestern Japan since Friday. The Meteorological Agency is calling on residents to stay on the alert for possible strong tremors for some time.
Beautiful Japanese Origami Culture!
This time, we picked up the traditional Japanese culture of "Origami" for our coverage.
Search team rescues lost American hiker on Mount Fuji's 'bullet climb' trail
A foreign tourist attempting to "bullet climb" Mount Fuji without staying overnight, was rescued Tuesday morning after being reported lost by his friend.
Record downpours pelt northern Kanto as atmospheric conditions destabilize
Warm and damp air has destabilized atmospheric conditions in northern Kanto, prompting weather officials to issue information on record hourly rainfall for some areas in Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo.
'Rare' Dashi parade celebrates Kishiwada 100th anniversary
In a build up to this year's main Kishiwada Danjiri Festival on September 16, a special procession was held on Sunday, featuring 22 Dashi floats.
Bulk Shopping! Lesotho ambassador goes on shopping spree at 'Don Quijote'
The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Lesotho, who has recently arrived from Africa, is hooked on 'Don Quijote'! See what favorite items she's buying in bulk! We also introduce Lesotho Kingdom cuisine and 'sacred dances' at the Ambassador's residence!
Riding Japan's Hello Kitty Bullet Train | Osaka - Hiroshima
Today we are going to be riding the hello kitty bullet train from Osaka to Hiroshima. A 2 day Hiroshima trip!
Amazing Internet Cafe private room with sleeping quarters coming out of the wall | GRAN CUSTOMA
This time I stayed in the new wing of the Ueno branch of GRAN CUSTOMA, a hideaway internet cafÈ with sleeping bunks that come out of the wall inside the room!
THE SECRET SIDE TO JAPAN | THEY DON'T WANT YOU TO KNOW
We get to discover a secretive side to Japan that they just don't want us to share with you. We just love seeing and sharing new things - that's the beauty of travel.
Huge fun on Japan's tiny Enoshima Island
Enoshima Island, near the old samurai capital of Kamakura, is a must-see for tourists visiting the area.
Japanese cafe introduces power nap pods
A cafe in Tokyo’s Harajuku district in Japan has introduced upright sleeping pods for customers needing to catch a few winks. Dubbed Giraffepod, the phone booth-sized pod allows users to nap while standing up, similar to giraffes.
