Play gambling games at any convenient time at Melbet casino

News On Japan - Sep 13
Four snatch-and-grab incidents occurred in Kawaguchi City and Saitama City in a span of two hours on Monday, each involving a motorcyclist targeting female cyclists carrying bags in their front basket.
News On Japan - Sep 13
Yamato Transport has announced the introduction of approximately 900 new models of small electric vehicle (EV) trucks nationwide in an effort to contribute to a decarbonized society.
News On Japan - Sep 13
Shibuya has become the top destination for foreign tourists within Tokyo for the first time.
NHK - Sep 13
Tokyo's Shibuya Ward is asking people to refrain from coming to the area near Shibuya Station to celebrate Halloween around October 31.
NHK - Sep 12
Tokyo police have arrested the principal of a public junior high school for allegedly possessing obscene images of an underage girl.
NHK - Sep 12
Japanese police say they have found that a former cram school teacher arrested last month on suspicion of taking indecent images of a pupil wrote a novel describing acts similar to those he is charged with.
Reuters - Sep 12
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to replace his foreign and defence ministers, public broadcaster NHK reported on the eve of a planned cabinet reshuffle, as the beleaguered premier looks to boost his sagging popularity.
News On Japan - Sep 12
Young Japanese women going to Hawaii on holidays are increasingly being denied entry into the United States and forced to return to Japan at their own expense.
News On Japan - Sep 12
A man walking home Monday night in Yodogawa Ward, Osaka, was set upon by two men believed to be in their 20s, kicking him and threatening him with an umbrella, before fleeing with his smartphone.
News On Japan - Sep 12
An 82-year-old man working on a farm in northern Japan was attacked by a bear on Monday, suffering scratches to the face, the 7th such attack in Akita Prefecture on consecutive days.
News On Japan - Sep 12
A Japanese man who escaped from an immigration facility in Bangkok by commandeering a police vehicle has been apprehended in Pattaya, 150 kilometers from the Thai capital.
South China Morning Post - Sep 12
Japan’s famous Mt Fuji is facing a “critical situation” as a recent surge in tourists has led to rising levels of pollution, authorities warned.
newsonjapan.com - Sep 12
newsonjapan.com - Sep 12
News On Japan - Sep 11
From Hokkaido in the north to Okinawa in the south, 'Tyrannosaurus Races' are being held all over the country.
News On Japan - Sep 11
Over the last several years, "Toyoko Kids" have been gathering in greater numbers in the backstreets of Kabukicho, Tokyo's red light district, with the latest alarming trend being to "overdose", or to knock themselves senseless on various drug concoctions.