Sumidagawa Fireworks Festival returns for first time in 4 years
By Brian Dentry
TOKYO, Sep 17 (News On Japan) - The Sumidagawa Fireworks Festival is a summer tradition that has been revived in downtown Tokyo for the first time in four years along Sumida river.
A record 1.03 million people came to watch 20,000 fireworks on Saturday night.
Tokyo beckons with Ginza and all its possibilities
Ginza is a district close to the center of Tokyo. It is a small neighborhood near the trendy Tsukiji fish market. Besides the glitz, the area is world-renowned for its incredible shopping and entertainment.
Latest update on Tokyo Disney Sea's new attraction 'Fantasy Springs'
Tokyo Disney Sea's new theme port "Fantasy Springs" is scheduled to open in spring 2024.
Giant Yokohama theme park to rival Tokyo Disneyland, opens 2031
A new theme park in Yokohama with a land area equivalent to Tokyo Disneyland is set to open in 2031 on a former military site.
Unreserved seats scrapped on bullet trains during peak season
The Nozomi Shinkansen, the fastest bullet train on the Tokaido line between Tokyo to Osaka, will eliminate unreserved seating during peak holiday seasons.
Japan reports increasing helmet usage among cyclists: survey
About 13 percent of bicycle riders in Japan are now wearing helmets following a revised road traffic law that came into force in April, a recent survey has shown.
Tourists rank Shibuya top destination in Tokyo
Shibuya has become the top destination for foreign tourists within Tokyo for the first time.
Halloween revelers urged to avoid Shibuya Station area
Tokyo's Shibuya Ward is asking people to refrain from coming to the area near Shibuya Station to celebrate Halloween around October 31.
Japanese women denied entry into Hawaii; suspected of prostitution?
Young Japanese women going to Hawaii on holidays are increasingly being denied entry into the United States and forced to return to Japan at their own expense.
Japan’s Mt Fuji is in a ‘critical situation’
Japan’s famous Mt Fuji is facing a “critical situation” as a recent surge in tourists has led to rising levels of pollution, authorities warned.
World's largest fireworks illuminate Niigata sky
A breathtaking display of Yonshakudama (Four Shaku Ball) fireworks -- an 800-meter "gigantic flower" in the sky, weighing 420kg -- took place at the Katagai Festival in Niigata over the weekend.
Earthquakes frequently occurring near Japan's Tokara island chain
Earthquakes have frequently been occurring near the Tokara island chain in southwestern Japan since Friday. The Meteorological Agency is calling on residents to stay on the alert for possible strong tremors for some time.
Beautiful Japanese Origami Culture!
This time, we picked up the traditional Japanese culture of "Origami" for our coverage.
Search team rescues lost American hiker on Mount Fuji's 'bullet climb' trail
A foreign tourist attempting to "bullet climb" Mount Fuji without staying overnight, was rescued Tuesday morning after being reported lost by his friend.
Record downpours pelt northern Kanto as atmospheric conditions destabilize
Warm and damp air has destabilized atmospheric conditions in northern Kanto, prompting weather officials to issue information on record hourly rainfall for some areas in Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo.
'Rare' Dashi parade celebrates Kishiwada 100th anniversary
In a build up to this year's main Kishiwada Danjiri Festival on September 16, a special procession was held on Sunday, featuring 22 Dashi floats.
