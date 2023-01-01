First-ever 'Shinkansen Pro Wrestling' held in 'Nozomi' train carriage

TOKYO, Sep 19 ( News On Japan ) - History was made on Monday with the first-ever 'Shinkansen Pro Wrestling' event held inside the carriage of the Tokaido Shinkansen 'Nozomi 371' departing from Tokyo Station.

A fierce battle unfolded during the section leading up to Nagoya Station.

This event made use of the carriage charter service provided by JR Tokai and was carried out with special rules such as 'not damaging the train's equipment' and 'not staining the interior with sweat.'

The 75 available seats were sold out in about 30 minutes.