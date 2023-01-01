First-ever 'Shinkansen Pro Wrestling' held in 'Nozomi' train carriage
By Brian Dentry
TOKYO, Sep 19 (News On Japan) - History was made on Monday with the first-ever 'Shinkansen Pro Wrestling' event held inside the carriage of the Tokaido Shinkansen 'Nozomi 371' departing from Tokyo Station.
A fierce battle unfolded during the section leading up to Nagoya Station.
This event made use of the carriage charter service provided by JR Tokai and was carried out with special rules such as 'not damaging the train's equipment' and 'not staining the interior with sweat.'
The 75 available seats were sold out in about 30 minutes.
Boxing: Junto Nakatani retains WBO super flyweight title
England overcome spirited Japan | England v Japan | Rugby World Cup 2023 Match Highlights
The Expensive Reality of Competitive Drifting in Japan
Baseball: His locker cleaned out, Ohtani may be done for season
Japan baseball fans dive off bridge to celebrate Hanshin Tigers victory
What Makes a Katana a Good Sword?
Japan bests Chile in Rugby World Cup first match
Emblem for Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics chosen
The Ban on Katanas in Japan
Basketball: Japan beats Cape Verde at World Cup, earns Olympic berth
Japan's Kitaguchi makes history with javelin gold
Trevor Bauer is a Japanese SUPERSTAR
22-year-old Japanese racer succumbs to crash injuries
Top 10 CBD Vape Pens of 2023: Reviews and Buyer’s Guide
Japanese sumo champion chases American football dream
