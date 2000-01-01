Kitakyushu's eccentric adult ceremony outfits make their NY debut

Kitakyushu's coming-of-age ceremony fashion has hit the world stage, with a dazzling collection of outfits adorning the runway at New York Fashion Week.

At a festival where famous brands showcase their spring and summer collections for coming year, the creations of a rental costume shop were presented to the world, proudly embracing the eccentric and extravagant style of 'Kitakyushu Culture'.

'Miyabi' rental costume shop designer, Masaru Ikeda, found his starting point when "about 20 years ago, some young people wanted to attend the coming-of-age ceremony dressed entirely in gold and silver. There were no such ready-made outfits, so I made them. That's how I stood out."