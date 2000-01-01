Kitakyushu's eccentric adult ceremony outfits make their NY debut
News On Japan -- Sep 19
By Brian Dentry
Kitakyushu's coming-of-age ceremony fashion has hit the world stage, with a dazzling collection of outfits adorning the runway at New York Fashion Week.
At a festival where famous brands showcase their spring and summer collections for coming year, the creations of a rental costume shop were presented to the world, proudly embracing the eccentric and extravagant style of 'Kitakyushu Culture'.
'Miyabi' rental costume shop designer, Masaru Ikeda, found his starting point when "about 20 years ago, some young people wanted to attend the coming-of-age ceremony dressed entirely in gold and silver. There were no such ready-made outfits, so I made them. That's how I stood out."
Why are Japanese women going abroad to work in the 'night entertainment' industry?
Thanks to our ancestors, many Japanese women are now able to work in countries all over the world as prostitutes.
The upside of living in Japan's ageing society
For the first time more than 10 per cent of the Japanese population are aged 80 or older, according to new official data. This reinforces Japan's reputation as the world's oldest society with 29 per cent of the population now aged 65 or more, a full 5 per cent ahead of Italy in second place.
Passengers stranded as lightning strike halts roller coaster near summit
The 'Steel Dragon 2000' roller coaster at Nagashima Spa Land in Mie Prefecture, carrying 23 passengers, made an emergency stop on Monday due to a possible power outage caused by lightning.
Man lying on highway hit by garbage truck
A man lying on a road in Hiroshima City was struck and killed by a garbage collection truck early Sunday morning.
Runaway relative arrested for murder of Yokohama ramen shop manager
A male relative of the Yokohama ramen shop manager who was stabbed to death in his restaurant last Friday night has been arrested after being tracked down by police in Nagoya, over 300km from the scene of the crime.
Japan centenarians hit record 92,139 on 'Respect for the Aged Day'
In commemoration of "Respect for the Aged Day" on September 15, Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare announced that the number of centenarians across the nation has reached 92,139, marking a continuous 53-year record high.
Japan's Prince Hisahito tests positive for COVID-19
Japan's Prince Hisahito tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. He is the nephew of Emperor Naruhito and second in line to the throne after his father, Crown Prince Akishino.
2 Chinese nabbed stealing hundreds of Yamanashi peaches
Two Chinese men have been arrested on suspicion of stealing 350 peaches in Yamanashi Prefecture, central Japan, as a series of peach thefts grips the area.
Groomer found negligent in cutting dog's throat
In a trial surrounding the death of a Toy Poodle owned by a couple living in Osaka Prefecture 3 years ago, a verdict was handed down on Tuesday, acknowledging the negligence of the male groomer and ordering him to pay approximately 400,000 yen in compensation.
Vietnamese woman receives suspended sentence for flushing baby down toilet
The Kobe District Court handed down a guilty verdict on Wednesday with a suspended sentence to a Vietnamese woman who was charged with abandoning the body of a baby in a toilet bowl.
Trial of yakuza group leaders begins in western Japan
A trial of top leaders of a yakuza gangster group over four cases involving murder and assault has begun at a high court in the western Japanese prefecture of Fukuoka.
Motorcyclist targets women in bag snatching spree
Four snatch-and-grab incidents occurred in Kawaguchi City and Saitama City in a span of two hours on Monday, each involving a motorcyclist targeting female cyclists carrying bags in their front basket.
Thugs jump man in Osaka street, steal smartphone
A man walking home Monday night in Yodogawa Ward, Osaka, was set upon by two men believed to be in their 20s, kicking him and threatening him with an umbrella, before fleeing with his smartphone.
Bears attacking daily in Akita Prefecture
An 82-year-old man working on a farm in northern Japan was attacked by a bear on Monday, suffering scratches to the face, the 7th such attack in Akita Prefecture on consecutive days.
Wanted Japanese man re-captured in Thailand after daring escape
A Japanese man who escaped from an immigration facility in Bangkok by commandeering a police vehicle has been apprehended in Pattaya, 150 kilometers from the Thai capital.
