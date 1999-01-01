Nissan's autonomous 'mop' showcased at World Cup Volleyball

TOKYO, Sep 20 ( News On Japan ) - While the Japanese national team got off to a great start at the World Cup Volleyball, which was crucial for their ticket to the Paris Olympics, what excited the audience wasn't just the players, but a mop.

Just before the game, performers appeared on the court holding mops. As the lights dimmed and power was injected into the mops, they began to move automatically, detached from human hands.

The mops then began dancing along with the performers, spinning around, to the delight of the spectators.

The development of the autonomous mop is based on Nissan's advanced driving assistance technology, "ProPILOT 2.0."