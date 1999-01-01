Nissan's autonomous 'mop' showcased at World Cup Volleyball
By Brian Dentry
TOKYO, Sep 20 (News On Japan) - While the Japanese national team got off to a great start at the World Cup Volleyball, which was crucial for their ticket to the Paris Olympics, what excited the audience wasn't just the players, but a mop.
Just before the game, performers appeared on the court holding mops. As the lights dimmed and power was injected into the mops, they began to move automatically, detached from human hands.
The mops then began dancing along with the performers, spinning around, to the delight of the spectators.
The development of the autonomous mop is based on Nissan's advanced driving assistance technology, "ProPILOT 2.0."
Nissan's autonomous 'mop' showcased at World Cup Volleyball
News On Japan - Sep 20
While the Japanese national team got off to a great start at the World Cup Volleyball, which was crucial for their ticket to the Paris Olympics, what excited the audience wasn't just the players, but a mop.
News On Japan - Sep 20
While the Japanese national team got off to a great start at the World Cup Volleyball, which was crucial for their ticket to the Paris Olympics, what excited the audience wasn't just the players, but a mop.
Japan trials fire ant detection dogs
News On Japan - Sep 17
Japan's Ministry of the Environment is conducting experiments using detection dogs in response to the increasing infiltration of fire ants at ports and surrounding facilities.
News On Japan - Sep 17
Japan's Ministry of the Environment is conducting experiments using detection dogs in response to the increasing infiltration of fire ants at ports and surrounding facilities.
Researchers capture images of Japanese aircraft carrier sunk in WWII
NHK - Sep 17
An international research team has successfully captured images of a Japanese aircraft carrier that was sunk in the 1942 Battle of Midway in World War Two.
NHK - Sep 17
An international research team has successfully captured images of a Japanese aircraft carrier that was sunk in the 1942 Battle of Midway in World War Two.
Japan records over 10,000 syphilis cases
NHK - Sep 17
The number of syphilis cases reported in Japan this year has exceeded 10,000. This is the fastest rate of increase seen since comparable data became available in 1999.
NHK - Sep 17
The number of syphilis cases reported in Japan this year has exceeded 10,000. This is the fastest rate of increase seen since comparable data became available in 1999.
Takahama No. 2 nuclear reactor in Japan restarted after 12-year halt
Kyodo - Sep 16
Kansai Electric Power Co. on Friday rebooted its nearly 50-year-old No. 2 reactor at its Takahama nuclear plant in central Japan for the first time since 2011, becoming the 12th unit to be restarted in the country since the Fukushima accident.
Kyodo - Sep 16
Kansai Electric Power Co. on Friday rebooted its nearly 50-year-old No. 2 reactor at its Takahama nuclear plant in central Japan for the first time since 2011, becoming the 12th unit to be restarted in the country since the Fukushima accident.
Two Japanese win Ig Nobel Prize for tableware that change taste
Japan Times - Sep 15
Japanese researchers Homei Miyashita and Hiromi Nakamura received this year's Ig Nobel Prize for nutrition on Thursday for research that led to the development of tableware that employ electric stimulation to allow users to sense salty taste strongly.
Japan Times - Sep 15
Japanese researchers Homei Miyashita and Hiromi Nakamura received this year's Ig Nobel Prize for nutrition on Thursday for research that led to the development of tableware that employ electric stimulation to allow users to sense salty taste strongly.
Hitchhiking sea creature - that can’t swim - turns out to be a new species in Japan
miamiherald.com - Sep 12
Scientists hauled in their nets off the coast of Japan. Sifting through their catch, they noticed a small, “translucent” sea creature on the surface of a starfish. The hitchhiker turned out to be a new species.
miamiherald.com - Sep 12
Scientists hauled in their nets off the coast of Japan. Sifting through their catch, they noticed a small, “translucent” sea creature on the surface of a starfish. The hitchhiker turned out to be a new species.
Delving into the Stack Ecosystem: An Extensive Exploration of Contemporary Technology Stacks
newsonjapan.com - Sep 12
In the rapidly evolving world of technology, businesses must stay updated with the latest trends.
newsonjapan.com - Sep 12
In the rapidly evolving world of technology, businesses must stay updated with the latest trends.
Japan joins Moon race with successful rocket launch
BBC - Sep 07
Japan on Thursday successfully launched a rocket with a lunar lander at its fourth attempt this year.
BBC - Sep 07
Japan on Thursday successfully launched a rocket with a lunar lander at its fourth attempt this year.
Rare footage of 4-meter whale shark caught in fishing net
News On Japan - Sep 06
A whale shark (Rhincodon typus) was caught inside a fishing net off the coast of Tottori Prefecture over the weekend, with fishing crew members spending over an hour rescuing the endangered creature before releasing it unharmed back into the sea.
News On Japan - Sep 06
A whale shark (Rhincodon typus) was caught inside a fishing net off the coast of Tottori Prefecture over the weekend, with fishing crew members spending over an hour rescuing the endangered creature before releasing it unharmed back into the sea.
Atomic bomb site Hiroshima is now a UFO hotspot, new Pentagon map shows
MSN - Sep 06
Japan is a hotspot for strange aerial sightings centred around the ‘UFO town’ of Iinomachi, data shared by the Pentagon has shown.
MSN - Sep 06
Japan is a hotspot for strange aerial sightings centred around the ‘UFO town’ of Iinomachi, data shared by the Pentagon has shown.
Japan eyes 300,000 EV charging points by 2030
The Japan News - Sep 04
The government has decided to double its current EV charger installation target to 300,000 by 2030. With EVs growing in popularity around the world, the government hopes the increased availability of charging stations across the nation will encourage a similar trend in Japan.
The Japan News - Sep 04
The government has decided to double its current EV charger installation target to 300,000 by 2030. With EVs growing in popularity around the world, the government hopes the increased availability of charging stations across the nation will encourage a similar trend in Japan.
India’s Moon Victory Inspires Japan; JAXA Ready To Shoot ‘Moon Sniper’ In Space
Hindustan Times - Aug 28
Japan is all set for its lunar mission Moon Sniper that is due for launch on August 28. JAXA – Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency – has one of the world’s biggest space programs but is yet to land a spacecraft on the moon.
Hindustan Times - Aug 28
Japan is all set for its lunar mission Moon Sniper that is due for launch on August 28. JAXA – Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency – has one of the world’s biggest space programs but is yet to land a spacecraft on the moon.
IAEA launches website with real-time data on water release from Fukushima plant
NHK - Aug 25
The International Atomic Energy Agency has launched a website to share real-time monitoring data on the release of treated and diluted water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean.
NHK - Aug 25
The International Atomic Energy Agency has launched a website to share real-time monitoring data on the release of treated and diluted water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean.
Japan health ministry panel recommends approval of Alzheimer's treatment Leqembi
Reuters - Aug 22
A Japanese health ministry panel on Monday recommended approval of the Alzheimer's disease treatment Leqembi, following standard approval for the drug granted by U.S. regulators last month.
Reuters - Aug 22
A Japanese health ministry panel on Monday recommended approval of the Alzheimer's disease treatment Leqembi, following standard approval for the drug granted by U.S. regulators last month.
Japan’s growing demand for cooling products creates market for wearable technology
South China Morning Post - Aug 19
Amid record-setting temperatures in Japan, local businesses have been developing wearable technology to help people stay cool.
South China Morning Post - Aug 19
Amid record-setting temperatures in Japan, local businesses have been developing wearable technology to help people stay cool.
Sci-Tech Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7