Young bear goes on Niigata bathroom rampage, terrifying locals
TOKYO, Sep 23 (News On Japan) - Witnesses have recounted a close encounter with a bear in a residential area of Sekigawa Village, Niigata Prefecture, when the beast invaded their house and went on a rampage in the bathroom.
One resident recalls, "hearing a loud scream, and when we went to look, we met a bear."
The bear was seen on top of the bathroom sink, while nearby chairs and shelves were knocked over.
The animal was approximately 95 centimeters long and weighed about 30 kilograms, estimated to be around one and a half years old, recently separated from its mother.
After the arrival of the hunting association later that day on September 16, the bear was captured and released back into the mountains.
Fortunately, no one was injured.
According to the prefecture, due to this year's poor harvest of beechnuts, a staple food for bears, there has been an increase in sightings in urban areas.
News On Japan - Sep 23
