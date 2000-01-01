Food poisoning investigation widens to 22,000 cases across Japan

As more people across Japan report health problems after consuming bento meals produced by a store in Hachinohe City, Aomori Prefecture, health authorities are conducting an investigation covering over 22,000 cases across 33 prefectures.

According to the Hachinohe City Health Department, a total of 301 people nationwide have reported symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea after eating bento meals from the "Yoshidaya" bento shop.

The bento meals under investigation encompass 59 different varieties produced and delivered on September 15 and 16 to facilities within the city, totaling 22,184 units.

Refrigerated bento meals were transported by plane and other means to stores in 33 prefectures across Japan.