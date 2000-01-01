Food poisoning investigation widens to 22,000 cases across Japan
News On Japan -- Sep 23
By Brian Dentry
As more people across Japan report health problems after consuming bento meals produced by a store in Hachinohe City, Aomori Prefecture, health authorities are conducting an investigation covering over 22,000 cases across 33 prefectures.
According to the Hachinohe City Health Department, a total of 301 people nationwide have reported symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea after eating bento meals from the "Yoshidaya" bento shop.
The bento meals under investigation encompass 59 different varieties produced and delivered on September 15 and 16 to facilities within the city, totaling 22,184 units.
Refrigerated bento meals were transported by plane and other means to stores in 33 prefectures across Japan.
Sep 23 (ANNnewsCH) - 青森県八戸市の弁当店が製造した弁当を食べて全国で体調不良を訴えている人が相次いでいる問題で、保健所は33都道府県の2万2000個余りを調査対象としていることを明らかにしました。 ...continue reading
Young bear goes on Niigata bathroom rampage, terrifying locals
Witnesses have recounted a close encounter with a bear in a residential area of Sekigawa Village, Niigata Prefecture, when the beast invaded their house and went on a rampage in the bathroom.
Bridge nameplate thefts rattle Shizuoka
A wave of bridge nameplate thefts has swept across Shizuoka Prefecture, with 90 of the metal plates stolen so far this month.
Japan warns 'Don't put your face in coffin'
Unexpected accidents can happen while giving a final farewell to a loved one, with three deaths reported in Japan from inhaling carbon dioxide inside coffins.
Shinjuku to cull Kabukicho rat population
In response to a significant rat infestation in Kabukicho, Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward will allocate 12 million yen for a large-scale extermination effort.
First Autumn leaves spotted in northern Japan
Hokkaido recorded its lowest temperature of the season on Thursday morning, with the town of Esashi plunging to 3.6C, sparking the arrival of Autumn leaves.
Death cap mushrooms sold at unmanned vending stand
Toxic mushrooms were mistakenly sold at an unmanned vegetable vending stand in Sapporo which now has a sign that reads, 'Please do not eat the mushrooms left here.'
Students experience major quake
Saitama Prefectural Police's Tokorozawa Station held a joint disaster prevention drill with riot police and the fire department on Tuesday, in which 30 local elementary school students rode an earthquake simulator to learn how to protect themselves in the event of a major quake.
Japan McDonald's to reduce deliveries to cope with looming '2024 Problem'
Japan McDonald's will reduce the frequency of delivering ingredients and supplies from its logistics warehouses to its stores by 20% starting next month.
Dotombori water level raised to protect Hanshin Tigers fans
In anticipation of Hanshin Tigers victory in Japan's central baseball league last week, it has been revealed that the water level of Dotombori River was raised to prevent serious injuries to fans jumping in to celebrate.
Japanese lawmaker's comment on Ainu people judged as human rights violation
Japanese legal authorities have acknowledged that a lawmaker of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party violated human rights by posting a discriminatory comment about the country's indigenous Ainu people.
Arashiyama swarming with tourists
While the mountains of Arashiyama in the western outskirts of Kyoto are yet to be adorned with the red and yellow hues of fall, both domestic and international tourists are already flocking to popular spots such as Togetsukyo Bridge, creating an unprecedented "tourism bubble."
Japan's weather agency predicts 'mild winter'
The Japan Meteorological Agency has announced its outlook for the next three months and the winter ahead, with temperatures predicted to be higher than usual and less snowfall.
Nissan's autonomous 'mop' showcased at World Cup Volleyball
While the Japanese national team got off to a great start at the World Cup Volleyball, which was crucial for their ticket to the Paris Olympics, what excited the audience wasn't just the players, but a mop.
Kitakyushu's eccentric adult ceremony outfits make their NY debut
Kitakyushu's coming-of-age ceremony fashion has hit the world stage, with a dazzling collection of outfits adorning the runway at New York Fashion Week.
Series of old 'Hachiko' photos discovery
Previously unseen photos of the famous Akita dog 'Hachiko', a symbol of Shibuya celebrating his 100th anniversary this year, have been recently discovered.
