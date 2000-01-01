Woman dies after being bashed in apartment for 20 minutes
By Brian Dentry
TOKYO, Sep 25 (News On Japan) - A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of repeatedly assaulting a 24-year-old woman over a 20 minute period in an apartment they shared in Kashiwa City, Chiba, leading to her death.
The woman, who was punched in the face multiple times over a period of 20 minutes in the early hours of September 10, was unconscious while being transported to the hospital, and later confirmed dead.
The man has reportedly admitted to the allegations and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crime.
Woman dies after being bashed in apartment for 20 minutes
News On Japan - Sep 25
A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of repeatedly assaulting a 24-year-old woman over a 20 minute period in an apartment they shared in Kashiwa City, Chiba, leading to her death.
News On Japan - Sep 25
A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of repeatedly assaulting a 24-year-old woman over a 20 minute period in an apartment they shared in Kashiwa City, Chiba, leading to her death.
Japan's Princess Kako tests positive for coronavirus
NHK - Sep 25
Japan's Imperial Household Agency says Princess Kako has tested positive for the coronavirus.
NHK - Sep 25
Japan's Imperial Household Agency says Princess Kako has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Young bear goes on Niigata bathroom rampage, terrifying locals
News On Japan - Sep 23
Witnesses have recounted a close encounter with a bear in a residential area of Sekigawa Village, Niigata Prefecture, when the beast invaded their house and went on a rampage in the bathroom.
News On Japan - Sep 23
Witnesses have recounted a close encounter with a bear in a residential area of Sekigawa Village, Niigata Prefecture, when the beast invaded their house and went on a rampage in the bathroom.
Bridge nameplate thefts rattle Shizuoka
News On Japan - Sep 23
A wave of bridge nameplate thefts has swept across Shizuoka Prefecture, with 90 of the metal plates stolen so far this month.
News On Japan - Sep 23
A wave of bridge nameplate thefts has swept across Shizuoka Prefecture, with 90 of the metal plates stolen so far this month.
Crown Prince, Princess Akishino mark 50th anniversary of diplomacy in Vietnam
NHK - Sep 22
Japan's Crown Prince and Princess Akishino have attended a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the country and Vietnam in its capital Hanoi.
NHK - Sep 22
Japan's Crown Prince and Princess Akishino have attended a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the country and Vietnam in its capital Hanoi.
Japan warns 'Don't put your face in coffin'
News On Japan - Sep 22
Unexpected accidents can happen while giving a final farewell to a loved one, with three deaths reported in Japan from inhaling carbon dioxide inside coffins.
News On Japan - Sep 22
Unexpected accidents can happen while giving a final farewell to a loved one, with three deaths reported in Japan from inhaling carbon dioxide inside coffins.
Shinjuku to cull Kabukicho rat population
News On Japan - Sep 22
In response to a significant rat infestation in Kabukicho, Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward will allocate 12 million yen for a large-scale extermination effort.
News On Japan - Sep 22
In response to a significant rat infestation in Kabukicho, Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward will allocate 12 million yen for a large-scale extermination effort.
Kick streamer Johnny Somali arrested in Japan after breaking into construction site
dexerto.com - Sep 22
Controversial Kick streamer Johnny Somali has been arrested in Japan following months of harassing locals and other streamers.
dexerto.com - Sep 22
Controversial Kick streamer Johnny Somali has been arrested in Japan following months of harassing locals and other streamers.
Kitakyushu's eccentric adult ceremony outfits make their NY debut
News On Japan - Sep 19
Kitakyushu's coming-of-age ceremony fashion has hit the world stage, with a dazzling collection of outfits adorning the runway at New York Fashion Week.
News On Japan - Sep 19
Kitakyushu's coming-of-age ceremony fashion has hit the world stage, with a dazzling collection of outfits adorning the runway at New York Fashion Week.
Series of old 'Hachiko' photos discovery
News On Japan - Sep 19
Previously unseen photos of the famous Akita dog 'Hachiko', a symbol of Shibuya celebrating his 100th anniversary this year, have been recently discovered.
News On Japan - Sep 19
Previously unseen photos of the famous Akita dog 'Hachiko', a symbol of Shibuya celebrating his 100th anniversary this year, have been recently discovered.
Why are Japanese women going abroad to work in the 'night entertainment' industry?
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Sep 19
Thanks to our ancestors, many Japanese women are now able to work in countries all over the world as prostitutes.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Sep 19
Thanks to our ancestors, many Japanese women are now able to work in countries all over the world as prostitutes.
The upside of living in Japan's ageing society
The Spectator - Sep 19
For the first time more than 10 per cent of the Japanese population are aged 80 or older, according to new official data. This reinforces Japan's reputation as the world's oldest society with 29 per cent of the population now aged 65 or more, a full 5 per cent ahead of Italy in second place.
The Spectator - Sep 19
For the first time more than 10 per cent of the Japanese population are aged 80 or older, according to new official data. This reinforces Japan's reputation as the world's oldest society with 29 per cent of the population now aged 65 or more, a full 5 per cent ahead of Italy in second place.
Passengers stranded as lightning strike halts roller coaster near summit
News On Japan - Sep 19
The 'Steel Dragon 2000' roller coaster at Nagashima Spa Land in Mie Prefecture, carrying 23 passengers, made an emergency stop on Monday due to a possible power outage caused by lightning.
News On Japan - Sep 19
The 'Steel Dragon 2000' roller coaster at Nagashima Spa Land in Mie Prefecture, carrying 23 passengers, made an emergency stop on Monday due to a possible power outage caused by lightning.
Man lying on highway hit by garbage truck
News On Japan - Sep 18
A man lying on a road in Hiroshima City was struck and killed by a garbage collection truck early Sunday morning.
News On Japan - Sep 18
A man lying on a road in Hiroshima City was struck and killed by a garbage collection truck early Sunday morning.
Runaway relative arrested for murder of Yokohama ramen shop manager
News On Japan - Sep 18
A male relative of the Yokohama ramen shop manager who was stabbed to death in his restaurant last Friday night has been arrested after being tracked down by police in Nagoya, over 300km from the scene of the crime.
News On Japan - Sep 18
A male relative of the Yokohama ramen shop manager who was stabbed to death in his restaurant last Friday night has been arrested after being tracked down by police in Nagoya, over 300km from the scene of the crime.
Japan centenarians hit record 92,139 on 'Respect for the Aged Day'
News On Japan - Sep 15
In commemoration of "Respect for the Aged Day" on September 15, Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare announced that the number of centenarians across the nation has reached 92,139, marking a continuous 53-year record high.
News On Japan - Sep 15
In commemoration of "Respect for the Aged Day" on September 15, Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare announced that the number of centenarians across the nation has reached 92,139, marking a continuous 53-year record high.
Society Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7