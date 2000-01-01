Woman dies after being bashed in apartment for 20 minutes

TOKYO, Sep 25 ( News On Japan ) - A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of repeatedly assaulting a 24-year-old woman over a 20 minute period in an apartment they shared in Kashiwa City, Chiba, leading to her death.

The woman, who was punched in the face multiple times over a period of 20 minutes in the early hours of September 10, was unconscious while being transported to the hospital, and later confirmed dead.

The man has reportedly admitted to the allegations and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crime.