Unexpected snapshots by foreign visitors capture the charms of Japan

TOKYO, Sep 27 ( News On Japan ) - In August of this year, the number of foreign tourists who visited Japan was approximately 2.15 million, a staggering 13 times higher than August of the previous year, marking the third consecutive month with over 2 million visitors.

When we look at the photos taken by these foreign tourists in Japan, we can discover some "unexpected findings" that often go unnoticed by the Japanese.

A Dutch couple on their first day of sightseeing in Japan was taking a photo of ordinary bread.

A French tourist photographed a sign for a sandwich with Shine Muscat grapes.

A Spanish couple visiting Japan took a photo of a warm water bidet toilet.