Unexpected snapshots by foreign visitors capture the charms of Japan
TOKYO, Sep 27 (News On Japan) - In August of this year, the number of foreign tourists who visited Japan was approximately 2.15 million, a staggering 13 times higher than August of the previous year, marking the third consecutive month with over 2 million visitors.
When we look at the photos taken by these foreign tourists in Japan, we can discover some "unexpected findings" that often go unnoticed by the Japanese.
A Dutch couple on their first day of sightseeing in Japan was taking a photo of ordinary bread.
A French tourist photographed a sign for a sandwich with Shine Muscat grapes.
A Spanish couple visiting Japan took a photo of a warm water bidet toilet.
Salmon shortage leads to brown bear cubs dying in Japan
Brown bears usually wait to feed on pink salmon swimming upstream at the estuaries in Shiretoko Peninsula in Hokkaido from mid-August to early October.
Brown bears usually wait to feed on pink salmon swimming upstream at the estuaries in Shiretoko Peninsula in Hokkaido from mid-August to early October.
Hokuriku Shinkansen bullet train trial runs begin ahead of new section opening
Trial runs of a bullet train of the Hokuriku Shinkansen line have begun in an extended part of the line set to open in March.
Trial runs of a bullet train of the Hokuriku Shinkansen line have begun in an extended part of the line set to open in March.
Foreigners flock to brutal 'midsummer pilgrimage'
The Shikoku pilgrimage takes pilgrims to 88 sacred sites scattered across the island, covering a total distance of roughly 1,200 kilometers.
The Shikoku pilgrimage takes pilgrims to 88 sacred sites scattered across the island, covering a total distance of roughly 1,200 kilometers.
How to Watch KABUKI Performance in TOKYO Japan - Now Easier to put in your Itinerary
Kabuki is a Japanese traditional art perform that continues from hundreds years ago. During your visit to Japan, you can watch the Kabuki performance that are held in regular schedule in Tokyo's Kabukiza Theater. This video explain how you can get tickets and visit Tokyo's Kabukiza.
Kabuki is a Japanese traditional art perform that continues from hundreds years ago. During your visit to Japan, you can watch the Kabuki performance that are held in regular schedule in Tokyo's Kabukiza Theater. This video explain how you can get tickets and visit Tokyo's Kabukiza.
Japan to prepare major transformation in tourism industry
Japan is gearing up for a major transformation in the tourism industry, set to open its first integrated resorts (IRs) in 2030.
Japan is gearing up for a major transformation in the tourism industry, set to open its first integrated resorts (IRs) in 2030.
Test runs start in part of Hokuriku Shinkansen Line set to open in March
Test runs have started in an extended part of the Hokuriku Shinkansen bullet train line that is set to open along the Sea of Japan coast next March.
Test runs have started in an extended part of the Hokuriku Shinkansen bullet train line that is set to open along the Sea of Japan coast next March.
First signs of autumn in Tokyo
A sudden change in the weather on Saturday brought temperatures in Tokyo below 25C for the first time in 3 months, as people enjoyed the first 'signs of autumn'.
A sudden change in the weather on Saturday brought temperatures in Tokyo below 25C for the first time in 3 months, as people enjoyed the first 'signs of autumn'.
New signboards unveiled at Osaka's Tsutenkaku Tower
Year-long renovation work on the signboards of Tsutenkaku Tower in Osaka, western Japan, has been completed. The landmark illumination tourist attraction has now improved flexibility.
Year-long renovation work on the signboards of Tsutenkaku Tower in Osaka, western Japan, has been completed. The landmark illumination tourist attraction has now improved flexibility.
First Autumn leaves spotted in northern Japan
Hokkaido recorded its lowest temperature of the season on Thursday morning, with the town of Esashi plunging to 3.6C, sparking the arrival of Autumn leaves.
Hokkaido recorded its lowest temperature of the season on Thursday morning, with the town of Esashi plunging to 3.6C, sparking the arrival of Autumn leaves.
Arashiyama swarming with tourists
While the mountains of Arashiyama in the western outskirts of Kyoto are yet to be adorned with the red and yellow hues of fall, both domestic and international tourists are already flocking to popular spots such as Togetsukyo Bridge, creating an unprecedented "tourism bubble."
While the mountains of Arashiyama in the western outskirts of Kyoto are yet to be adorned with the red and yellow hues of fall, both domestic and international tourists are already flocking to popular spots such as Togetsukyo Bridge, creating an unprecedented "tourism bubble."
Japan's weather agency predicts 'mild winter'
The Japan Meteorological Agency has announced its outlook for the next three months and the winter ahead, with temperatures predicted to be higher than usual and less snowfall.
The Japan Meteorological Agency has announced its outlook for the next three months and the winter ahead, with temperatures predicted to be higher than usual and less snowfall.
Riding on Japan's luxurious private compartment | Saphir Odoriko
This time, I took the most difficult-to-reserve six-person private room on a train called Saphir Odoriko.
This time, I took the most difficult-to-reserve six-person private room on a train called Saphir Odoriko.
Japan grapples with 'overtourism'
Over the three-day weekend, crowds were drawn to various events across Japan, including the "Kishiwada Danjiri Festival" in Osaka Prefecture, the "Imoni Stew Festival" in Yamagata, and the "Asakusa Samba Carnival" in Tokyo, highlighting the emerging problem of overtourism.
Over the three-day weekend, crowds were drawn to various events across Japan, including the "Kishiwada Danjiri Festival" in Osaka Prefecture, the "Imoni Stew Festival" in Yamagata, and the "Asakusa Samba Carnival" in Tokyo, highlighting the emerging problem of overtourism.
Tokyo's Asakusa Samba Carnival returns after 4-year COVID hiatus
The Asakusa Samba Carnival, a late-summer Tokyo highlight, returned Sunday following a four-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with sounds of passionate Brazilian music and explosive percussion filling a street in downtown Asakusa, drawing 300,000 spectators.
The Asakusa Samba Carnival, a late-summer Tokyo highlight, returned Sunday following a four-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with sounds of passionate Brazilian music and explosive percussion filling a street in downtown Asakusa, drawing 300,000 spectators.
WHY IS THIS UK VAN IN JAPAN? STOPPED BY THE POLICE
It's not everyday the local police see a UK van driving along the back streets of Japan, so we shouldn't be surprised that we got stopped again!
It's not everyday the local police see a UK van driving along the back streets of Japan, so we shouldn't be surprised that we got stopped again!
